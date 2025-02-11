The Lavish Lifestyle Of Kitty Spencer

The women in the United Kingdom's famous Spencer family have long been rebels and icons. Back in the day, Lady Diana Spencer — who later went on to be crowned Princess Diana — was certainly both. She ruffled royal feathers by wearing a low-cut black gown to an engagement and later shocked her fans with her unforgettable "revenge dress." Although it's hard to say exactly where Diana got her spunk, it's worth noting that her own mother — once titled Frances, Viscountess Althorp — was a regular in the society pages herself. And, a generation later, the eldest of Princess Diana's nieces — Lady Kitty Spencer — appears to be carrying on the family tradition in a whole new way.

Advertisement

Whereas Diana and Frances were either lauded or critiqued by the society pages, Kitty has established herself as London's It girl. Unlike previous generations of Spencer women, she has actually been able to work in the fashion industry as a model and brand ambassador. This allows Kitty to not only earn her own living but also create a brand out of her lavish lifestyle. Kitty is part of a new generation of aristocrats who enjoy freedoms that were never available to her aunt and great-aunt before her. She can travel on her own, choose her own husband, and represent a company. With these new freedoms come more luxuries than ever, and Kitty seems intent on enjoying every single one of them.