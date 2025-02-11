The Lavish Lifestyle Of Kitty Spencer
The women in the United Kingdom's famous Spencer family have long been rebels and icons. Back in the day, Lady Diana Spencer — who later went on to be crowned Princess Diana — was certainly both. She ruffled royal feathers by wearing a low-cut black gown to an engagement and later shocked her fans with her unforgettable "revenge dress." Although it's hard to say exactly where Diana got her spunk, it's worth noting that her own mother — once titled Frances, Viscountess Althorp — was a regular in the society pages herself. And, a generation later, the eldest of Princess Diana's nieces — Lady Kitty Spencer — appears to be carrying on the family tradition in a whole new way.
Whereas Diana and Frances were either lauded or critiqued by the society pages, Kitty has established herself as London's It girl. Unlike previous generations of Spencer women, she has actually been able to work in the fashion industry as a model and brand ambassador. This allows Kitty to not only earn her own living but also create a brand out of her lavish lifestyle. Kitty is part of a new generation of aristocrats who enjoy freedoms that were never available to her aunt and great-aunt before her. She can travel on her own, choose her own husband, and represent a company. With these new freedoms come more luxuries than ever, and Kitty seems intent on enjoying every single one of them.
Lady Kitty Spencer is related to true royalty
Because of her connection to Princess Diana, Lady Kitty Spencer has some pretty famous cousins. The most beloved among these are, of course, Prince William — who is poised to become the next King of England — and Prince Harry. Although William and Harry have been long embroiled in a feud, Kitty has yet to comment publicly on her cousins' disagreements. Instead, she has quietly attended events that are important to both brothers. It's important to note, however, that Kitty and William both work with the Centrepoint charity for homeless youth, and in 2024, they spoke at the Centrepoint Awards. This special moment demonstrated the cousins' ability to unite for a common cause.
Just because Kitty has worked alongside William, though, does not mean she has neglected to support Harry. Back in 2018, she attended Harry's royal wedding to former "Suits" actor Meghan Markle. At the time, Kitty was sure to show her respect for the newlyweds by wearing one of her finest dresses. Her green Dolce & Gabbana gown earned her recognition for being one of the event's more artfully dressed guests. The dress in question embraced the spirit of springtime finery due to the hand-painted flowers that decorated the skirt. All in all, the beauty of Kitty's outfit represented her esteem for Harry and Meghan's relationship.
She holds aristocratic titles
Beyond her relationship to the British royal family, Lady Kitty Spencer holds aristocratic titles in her own right. Her father, Charles Spencer, is the 9th Earl Spencer and presides over the historic Althorp Estate in England. Kitty's mother, meanwhile, was born Victoria Lockwood but temporarily became the Viscountess Spencer during her ill-fated marriage to Charles. Because of this pedigree, Kitty is technically part of the British peerage and carries the title of Lady.
Despite the respect and prestige associated with Kitty's titles, she isn't likely to reside at her family's historic estate anytime soon. The reason for this has to do with the British tradition of male primogeniture — which means that family inheritances are passed down through the firstborn son. Although many aristocratic families have ditched this tradition and now pass titles down to their eldest child irrespective of gender, Kitty's father is not poised to do the same. In 2019, Charles told The Telegraph that Kitty's younger brother — Louis, Viscount Althorp — will probably become the next Earl Spencer. "Is it any fairer that the eldest child gets it instead of the eldest male? Whatever you say is a selection," Charles said.
Although Kitty won't inherit her family's historic mansion, she does continue to benefit from her titles. Members of the British peerage system are often offered exclusive social connections. Kitty's titles have almost certainly garnered respect in elite spaces like the Royal Ascot and Kensington Palace parties.
Lady Kitty Spencer wears expensive attire
Although she won't be the Countess Spencer anytime soon, Lady Kitty Spencer still has plenty of career prospects. Like Princess Diana before her, Kitty has a passion for fashion. But unlike her famous aunt, Kitty was actually given the opportunity to try her hand at modeling. After tackling her first catwalk in 2017, the young aristocrat never looked back. Over the years, she has modeled clothes for major brands like Estée Lauder and Ralph Lauren. She also became a brand ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana and Bulgari — giving her the chance to develop a fabulously expensive wardrobe.
Speaking to Hello! about the couture in her closet, Kitty mentioned several major designers. "I love McQueen, Temperley, Erdem, Vivienne Westwood, and Burberry. Anything that's fun but feminine. And then the [international] ones I tend to wear are Dolce & Gabbana and Ralph Lauren." As pricey as these brands can be, Kitty says that she prioritizes her personal tastes over the temptation to follow trends. "I think the best thing about fashion and style is taking the bits that suit you and playing with them, rather than conforming to whatever the trends are," she told Hello!.
Of course, Kitty has also admitted that expensive couture can make her feel incredible. As she explained in a YouTube video for Dolce & Gabbana, "The clothes make me feel confident. They make me feel my best. And it's a brand that just represents joy and celebration."
Lady Kitty Spencer has graced several major magazine covers
In the competitive world of modeling, Lady Kitty Spencer stands out. Thanks to her unique look and alluring ties to Princess Diana, she has been asked to sit for interviews time and time again. On several occasions, Kitty has even made the front page of several prestigious magazines. Over the years, photographs of her have appeared on the covers of Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Town & Country, and L'Officiel Brasil. In this capacity, she embraces the very pinnacle of glamour — benefiting from the expertise of professional stylists and photographers to help her look her very best.
In 2015, the aristocrat sat down with Tatler for a photo shoot and chat. Footage of the experience shows Kitty smiling and laughing as several professionals tried to make her as camera-ready as possible. At one point in the shoot, an entire team of people kept busy by preparing a classic car for Kitty's photos. This level of attention is the sort of thing that most people never experience — and that Kitty now considers part of her daily life.
She has traveled extensively throughout Italy
Although Lady Kitty Spencer has been very successful as a model, she did not always plan to work in the fashion industry. For many years, she was more focused on her studies — some of which took place in the dreamy town of Florence, Italy. During the three years that she spent in the "bel paese," Kitty had the chance to eat a lot of pasta and soak up the local sights. Looking back on her student days in an interview with Firenze, Kitty recalled, "On weekends, we would go to the Santa Maria Novella station or bus stop and jump on the first bus or train that came our way, no matter where it was headed ... In doing so, we were also able to see smaller towns like Fiesole, San Gimignano, or Cinque Terre."
Even after Kitty outgrew her time as a student, the aristocrat maintained her passion for all things Italy. As an adult, she has continued to return to her old stomping grounds — even if the years have made her more inclined toward luxury experiences. In the same conversation with Firenze, Kitty admitted, "Over the years, I've been lucky enough to return to Florence for incredibly glamorous experiences, such as listening to Andrea Bocelli perform at Palazzo Vecchio and, of course, the Dolce & Gabbana High Fashion Show." She went on to refer to these events as, "Two of the most unforgettable experiences of my life."
Lady Kitty Spencer married multimillionaire Michael Lewis
Back in 2019, when Lady Kitty Spencer was still single, she told Harper's Bazaar that the most important characteristic in a partner was kindness. "If you haven't got kindness, you haven't really got much. The men that I've been with have been kind and still are. And it's lovely because it's like a greater form of friendship in a way," Kitty said. Just two years later, the aristocrat seemed to have met her match in South African multimillionaire Michael Lewis. The pair tied the knot in a romantic July 2021 ceremony. And when they said "I do," they didn't just join their lives — they also combined their fortunes.
As reported by The Sun, Kitty's individual net worth was estimated at around £72 million ($90 million) before her wedding to Lewis. However, as Lewis came into the marriage with an estimated £80 million ($100 million) fortune of his own, he only contributed even more to his new wife's wealth. In fact, when one considers factors like the potential return on the couple's investments over time, they might easily enjoy a combined fortune of $200 million. This allows Kitty and her husband a tremendous amount of financial freedom. It also means that they get to experience the lavish lifestyle of their dreams.
Her wedding was beyond lavish
Because Lady Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis are both incredibly wealthy in their own right, the duo splurged on a fabulously luxurious wedding near Rome. Held in the gardens of the historic Villa Aldobrandini, their wedding ceremony blended natural beauty with architectural grandeur. Photos of the event show Kitty surrounded by gorgeous pink flowers and old Italian sculptures. When it came time for the bride to exit the villa and make her entrance into the garden, guests could see a massive two-tiered chandelier hanging behind her. After Kitty and Lewis said their "I do's," they treated their friends and family to a huge celebratory dinner followed by a romantic display of fireworks.
Although this entire ceremony was certainly quite lavish, the crown jewel of the whole event was Kitty's wedding gown. Dolce & Gabbana created the piece especially for her, combining a Victorian-style bodice with a long trailing skirt. According to the designers, the gown was meant to reflect the multiple sides of Kitty's cultural identity. "One of the inspirations is definitely her love for Italy. Kitty is in love with our beautiful country and its rich history, art, and culture," Domenico Dolce told Tatler. Stefano Gabbana immediately added, "But she is also a girl who is very attached to her origins, to England; to her heritage of the great Victorian era." Thus, the fashion house crafted a dress that married Kitty's passions for both countries — and represented her natural beauty.
Lady Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis went on an incredible honeymoon
Although some fans claim that there are red flags in Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis' marriage, the couple's honeymoon was certainly not one of them. Following their blowout wedding bash, Kitty and Lewis traveled to the luxurious Amalfi coast for a little bit of rest and relaxation. Reporters from the Daily Mail spotted the pair looking particularly happy in the beach town of Positano. Dressed in casual swimwear, Kitty and her new hubby enjoyed a relaxing afternoon by a stunning swimming pool. At one point, they were even photographed jumping into the turquoise waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea — where they soaked up the local scenery from a privileged vantage point.
Given Kitty's past comments about Italy, the relaxed beachy vibe of her honeymoon was likely exactly as she hoped it would be. As she once declared in an interview with Town & Country, being in Italy is "just pure pleasure and learning, and being surrounded by every type of beauty" (via Harper's Bazaar). As far as honeymoons go, that description sounds pretty much as good as it can get. And given the newlyweds' ability to afford five-star accommodations, chances are that their trip was very close to perfect.
She wears stunning jewelry
When Lady Kitty Spencer returned to London from her honeymoon, she was happily sporting some impressive bling on her finger. Her engagement ring has been estimated to cost around £300,000 (about $372,000). The reason for this heavy price tag? The ring is loaded with diamonds. As celebrity appraiser Oliver Horner told the Daily Mail, "The full band is set with large emerald cut diamonds. Each stone looks to be approximately one and a half carats, and I would estimate the total diamond weight of the ring to be between 25 and 30 carats."
As impressive as this ring may be, it was far from being the first piece of expensive jewelry that Kitty has worn out in public. In 2018, she was hired as a Bulgari brand ambassador — which gave her the opportunity to wear some pretty unique pieces. Shortly after signing with the brand, Kitty told Harper's Bazaar, "It is an immense honor to be working with the most iconic Italian jewelry brand in the world."
Since taking on this role, Kitty has worn many Bulgari pieces out on the town. At a 2024 event held at Kensington Palace, Kitty flaunted what appeared to be the diamond and white gold pendant from the Fiorever necklace. She also sported an enormous flower-shaped ring on her right hand. Following the event, she shared a photo of her bling on Instagram and tagged Bulgari in the shot. Draped in diamonds, Kitty looked like an actual diva.
Rumor has it that Lady Kitty Spencer has indulged in plastic surgery
Like many of Charles Spencer's seven children, Lady Kitty Spencer bears a resemblance to his late sister, Princess Diana. Some of the aristocrat's fans, however, suspect that she might have dabbled in plastic surgery. To get to the bottom of this question, we spoke to board-certified New York City facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman. As the face of Kopelman Aesthetic Surgery, Dr. Kopelman knows a thing or two about cosmetic procedures. In his opinion, there's a chance that Kitty has potentially used lip fillers, facial fillers, and Botox. However, the aristocrat has not confirmed any plastic surgery rumors, so it's impossible to say for sure.
Interestingly, any surgery that Kitty has undergone would have likely been pretty pricey. According to Dr. Kopelman, fillers can cost anywhere between $500 and $1,500 per session. Botox, meanwhile, could set Kitty back anywhere between $200 and $600 per area. The plastic surgeon did note, however, that much of Kitty's facial evolution can be attributed to factors like her exercise routine. "Her significant weight loss has also contributed to her transformation, which can naturally enhance facial contours," Dr. Kopelman shared. He went on to add that Kitty might have engaged in another type of facial care to achieve the desired effect. "While this is not a cosmetic procedure, noninvasive treatments like CoolSculpting could have supported this process," he explained.
Lady Kitty Spencer is a passionate philanthropist
Just because Lady Kitty Spencer lives lavishly doesn't mean she's averse to charity. On the contrary, Kitty is a big-time philanthropist who has donated a lot of her time to numerous organizations. Like Princess Diana, who used her celebrity status for good, Kitty has mobilized her large social media following to shed light on social problems like modern slavery and youth homelessness. As an ambassador for Centrepoint, Kitty raises awareness about young people who live on the streets. She also supports an organization that is important to her family. In fact, considering that Centrepoint was once one of her late aunt's patronages, Kitty's work helps ensure that Diana's charitable legacy never dies.
Of course, homelessness is not the only cause close to Kitty's heart. The aristocrat has also demonstrated an interest in combatting HIV/AIDS. As Harper's Bazaar reported, Kitty once raised £140,000 ($174,000) for the Elton John AIDS Foundation. At one Bulgari-sponsored fundraiser for John's organization, Kitty volunteered her skills by modeling one of the necklaces up for auction. She has also been involved in similar charitable modeling projects for organizations like Save the Children U.K. Given her past dedication to these important causes, we can't wait to see what Kitty accomplishes next.