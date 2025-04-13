Canadian contractor Mike Holmes has been a fixture on HGTV for more than two decades, first attracting viewers' attention with "Holmes on Homes." That series, which had been airing in his native Canada for several years before making its way to American television, followed his exploits as he came to the rescue of harried homeowners, repairing the earlier botched renovations of less-meticulous contractors. Guided by his mantra —Make it Right — Holmes' dedication to keen workmanship and tough-love advice hit a chord with the network's viewers.

One of HGTV's most recognizable personalities, Holmes has become a major celebrity in both his homeland and America, the success of "Holmes on Homes" spawning more TV hits and a variety of successful business ventures. And while TV stardom may not have been something he'd ever pursued or trained for, he's certainly proven to be pretty darned good at it.

His journey from humble Toronto contractor to canny media tycoon has played out in public, resulting in two of his kids joining him onscreen as the next Holmes generation takes the reins of his empire. To find out more, read on to experience the complete transformation of Mike Holmes.