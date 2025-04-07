Tiffany Trump's Latest Baby Bump Pic Achieves What Brittany Mahomes Never Could

What better color to show off your baby bump in than baby blue? Two different MAGA-loving blondes seem to agree with this sentiment. Back in October, Donald Trump spoiled his daughter Tiffany Trump's pregnancy news and accidentally confirmed that she's an afterthought. Now, it seems that Tiffany's almost ready for her first baby's arrival. She showed off her baby bump in a flowy floral gown, and it gave us flashbacks to one of Brittany Mahomes' pregnancy looks. As far as this battle of the blondes with baby blue baby bumps is concerned, we think Tiffany is the clear winner.

Advertisement

On April 7, Tiffany shared two photos on her Instagram Story, which seemed to show off details from a "Peter Rabbit"-themed baby shower. In one photo, the first daughter posed in a short-sleeved, floor-length pale blue dress. The skirt appeared light and airy, while the top featured pretty floral embroidery. Tiffany's look in the photo gave us major "Cinderella" vibes, but it also reminded us of one of Brittany's pregnancy fashion choices that we can't forget. In October 2024, Brittany posed alongside her husband Patrick Mahomes on the red carpet. She wore an off-the-shoulder, body-hugging dress in a velvet-y texture. While Brittany and Tiffany both sported a similar hue, Tiffany's easy breezy silhouette and free-flowing hair looked beautiful and effortless compared to Brittany's tight-fitting ensemble and intense updo.

Advertisement