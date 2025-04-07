Tiffany Trump's Latest Baby Bump Pic Achieves What Brittany Mahomes Never Could
What better color to show off your baby bump in than baby blue? Two different MAGA-loving blondes seem to agree with this sentiment. Back in October, Donald Trump spoiled his daughter Tiffany Trump's pregnancy news and accidentally confirmed that she's an afterthought. Now, it seems that Tiffany's almost ready for her first baby's arrival. She showed off her baby bump in a flowy floral gown, and it gave us flashbacks to one of Brittany Mahomes' pregnancy looks. As far as this battle of the blondes with baby blue baby bumps is concerned, we think Tiffany is the clear winner.
On April 7, Tiffany shared two photos on her Instagram Story, which seemed to show off details from a "Peter Rabbit"-themed baby shower. In one photo, the first daughter posed in a short-sleeved, floor-length pale blue dress. The skirt appeared light and airy, while the top featured pretty floral embroidery. Tiffany's look in the photo gave us major "Cinderella" vibes, but it also reminded us of one of Brittany's pregnancy fashion choices that we can't forget. In October 2024, Brittany posed alongside her husband Patrick Mahomes on the red carpet. She wore an off-the-shoulder, body-hugging dress in a velvet-y texture. While Brittany and Tiffany both sported a similar hue, Tiffany's easy breezy silhouette and free-flowing hair looked beautiful and effortless compared to Brittany's tight-fitting ensemble and intense updo.
Tiffany Trump's Instagram photo showed a glowing mom-to-be
While Brittany Mahomes was ready to welcome her third child to the world when she sported her pastel-colored dress, Tiffany Trump is about to become a mom for the first time. In November 2022, Tiffany said "I do" during her stunning wedding to Michael Boulos. Now, according to her Instagram Story, she is just one month away from their family expanding.
It's clear that Tiffany has quite a bit to think about as her pregnancy comes to a close. Not only is she heading into life as a first time mom, but her baby shower landed on a weekend when protests broke out all over the country against her dad's presidency. Back on Inauguration Day, Tiffany seemed thrilled with the unique timing of things. At the time, she posted some photos of herself cradling her baby bump on Instagram with the caption "January 20th, 2025 the evening of my dad's inauguration as the 47th President... & marking 6 months pregnant with my first child." Tiffany and Boulos' bundle of joy will be Donald Trump's 11th grandchild.