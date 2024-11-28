Though you may know her as the wife of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes has most definitely made a name for herself both on and off the field. Over the last few years, the model and influencer has stunned football fans everywhere with her innate sense of style, and continues to be one of the best dressed WAGs at any sporting event.

While she proudly holds the title of fashionista, a name which we cannot deny, Brittany Mahomes is also a mother. "I think I've been called to be a mom ever since I was little," the former soccer star shared with SheKnows, but that hasn't stopped Brittany from sporting her most fierce and fabulous looks. Throughout all three of her pregnancies, Brittany Mahomes has proven that a growing belly is a gorgeous belly, and style does not have to be sacrificed just because your body is changing. In fact some of our favorite looks of Brittany's are those which she rocked with a baby bump, and her style has only become more chic since carrying her first baby. From figure-hugging dresses to fluffy feathers, here are 10 Brittany Mahomes pregnancy fashion choices we can't forget.

