Brittany Mahomes Pregnancy Fashion Choices We Can't Forget
Though you may know her as the wife of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes has most definitely made a name for herself both on and off the field. Over the last few years, the model and influencer has stunned football fans everywhere with her innate sense of style, and continues to be one of the best dressed WAGs at any sporting event.
While she proudly holds the title of fashionista, a name which we cannot deny, Brittany Mahomes is also a mother. "I think I've been called to be a mom ever since I was little," the former soccer star shared with SheKnows, but that hasn't stopped Brittany from sporting her most fierce and fabulous looks. Throughout all three of her pregnancies, Brittany Mahomes has proven that a growing belly is a gorgeous belly, and style does not have to be sacrificed just because your body is changing. In fact some of our favorite looks of Brittany's are those which she rocked with a baby bump, and her style has only become more chic since carrying her first baby. From figure-hugging dresses to fluffy feathers, here are 10 Brittany Mahomes pregnancy fashion choices we can't forget.
Brittany Mahomes looked sporty and chic during her first pregnancy
Just a few weeks after celebrating her engagement to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Brittany Mahomes took to social media with additional news to share. No, it was not the sweet way Patrick Mahomes asked Brittany out in high school, though we'd love to hear that story, but rather an announcement that would soon transform their family of two to three. "Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding," she captioned an image on Instagram of the beaming duo, revealing that she was in fact pregnant with what would be the couple's first child.
It wasn't long before Brittany Mahomes began to show her baby bump, which she was always sure to keep looking cute, despite how fast she was growing. From colorful two-piece sets in the gym to denim and dresses on the field, the blond beauty continued to rock her fabulous style throughout the entirety of her pregnancy. In a pair of photos posted to her Instagram in December 2020, Brittany could be seen rocking a sporty-chic outfit while cradling her baby bump. "Let's get it #gameday," the mom-to-be captioned the images, in which she donned a mini sweatshirt dress complete with her beau's last name along the hem. To spice up the look, the then-personal trainer was sure to show off her gorgeous legs, and matched the garment with a pair of sheer Gucci tights and knee-high suede boots.
The mom-to-be stunned at the Super Bowl with her bump in a bodycon dress
Though only days away from giving birth to her daughter Sterling, Brittany Mahomes was sure to attend the biggest football game of the season. In 2021, Patrick Mahomes had led the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl once more, and nothing was going to stop the mom-to-be from cheering on her fiancé.
In a photo posted to Instagram in February 2021, Brittany Mahomes looked nothing short of gorgeous as she watched the game from a private box. The glowing goddess could be seen wearing a knee-length, white bodycon dress, which she paired with a slimming, black blazer to accentuate her tiny figure (sans bump, of course). The star of the show, however? Her fancy footwear choice, as Brittany accessorized the classic look with a pair of heeled sandals. "Oh my gosh you look amazing," one fan gushed underneath the post. "Get it girl! Heels and preggo!" another commented.
Brittany Mahomes' daughter's first appearance on the football field called for a color-coordinated outfit with her pregnant mom
When it comes to game days, Brittany Mahomes loves nothing more than twinning with her daughter. Having a mini-me is the perfect excuse for a well coordinated fit. From matching t-shirts to corresponding kicks, the mother-daughter duo has stolen the hearts of many football fans and fashionistas. We definitely think some of Brittany Mahomes' best game day looks are those which she has worn with her daughter, Sterling.
In a series of photos posted to her Instagram in September 2022, Brittany Mahomes celebrated Sterling's first time on the football field. "Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy," the blond captioned the post, and such an occasion called for one of the pair's best coordinated fits yet.
Standing by the sideline, Brittany and Sterling cheered for their favorite player wearing matching red dresses, though Brittany decided to leave the tutu behind to show off her baby bump. Both mom and mini paired their looks with a lightweight jacket, with Sterling's featuring the family's last name and her dad's number across the back with "Daddy" embroidered across the "15". To accessorize the looks the girls added matching Jacquemus bags, which Brittany carried in bright yellow and Sterling wore around her body in red. The tiny girl also embellished her ensemble with a red bow and a pair of sparkly red Converse, complete with the Kansas City Chiefs logo and the words "Mahomes Baby" down the back.
Brittany Mahomes stepped out in Skims maternity wear for a Saturday night game
Perhaps Brittany Mahomes' most fabulous game night look was worn during her second pregnancy in November 2022, where she wowed the stadium with a statement coat and strut across the turf. The look in question even left her Instagram fans absolutely speechless, naming the ensemble as one of their favorites from Mahomes at the time.
Wearing a sleek, black bodysuit, courtesy of Skims, and thigh-high boots, it's safe to say that Brittany Mahomes brought her A-game to the Saturday night showdown. The mom was surely glowing from the inside out, as she flaunted her gorgeous curves and long legs on the field. Her radiant complexion stood out against her smokey eye and nude lip combo, which she perfectly paired with a messy bun complete with face-framing pieces. It's what Brittany wore atop her Skims, however, that left our jaws on the floor, as the blond beauty donned the most amazing red, fuzzy trench coat. "I LOVE this coat! How can I get this coat," one fan commented. "That outfit is everything," another fan wrote. With that in mind, we can all agree that this look is certainly not on the list of Brittany Mahomes' game day outfits that missed the mark.
A pregnant Brittany Mahomes opted for comfort wearing luxurious Prada pajamas on a double-date with Taylor Swift
There's no denying that Brittany Mahomes lives a lavish life, as the former soccer star is married to one of the NFL's most notorious quarterbacks. Yet Brittany has also made a name for herself over the last couple years, with many high-profile experiences and opportunities alike.
In July 2024, the toddler mom enjoyed a trip to London and Amsterdam, which came shortly after the announcement of her third pregnancy. Though the trip included both of her kids, Sterling and Bronze, Mom and Dad were sure to leave room for date night, one which included the company of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
In a series of photos posted to her Instagram during the trip, Brittany Mahomes could be seen enjoying nights out with her husband and friends. Though the swimsuit model kept things fairly casual, or at least that's what the eye led us to believe, the black pajamas which she happily donned were in fact Prada. Featuring delicate piping across the pockets and hems and absolutely covered in crystals, the $7,800 ensemble really sparkled in the moonlight. To accessorize, the blushing babe carried a $4,200 Prada handbag, which perfectly matched the sequins and sparkles found on her garment. While we can't blame Brittany for choosing comfort during her pregnancy, such pajamas were definitely not made for sleeping alone. Coming to a whopping $12,000, this date night fit was definitely one of Brittany Mahomes' most wildly expensive outfits.
Brittany Mahomes celebrated her 29th birthday in a fabulous feather maternity top
Celebrating her last year in her 20s called for an extra special celebration, as well as an extra special birthday outfit for pregnant Brittany Mahomes. As a fashionista, putting together a show-stopping look is never hard for the beautiful blond, though she definitely wowed her fans and followers with her fun and equally cool ensemble.
In an Instagram post in August 2024, Brittany Mahomes could be seen cuddling up to her husband looking nothing short of fabulous. The 29-year-old stunned in a black, halter style crop top, which was completely covered in wispy feathers of the same shade. For a trendy touch, Brittany paired her flirty top with a pair of straight-leg, khaki cargos, the perfect style and length to show off her black, platform heels. Though she kept her hair, makeup, and accessories fairly simple, there's no denying that her look completely outshined the metallic balloons in the background. "Happiest of birthdays beautiful woman! You shine so bright," one fan gushed in the comments. Love your outfit, such a cute top," another wrote.
A pregnant Brittany Mahomes dressed head to toe in Chanel for a Kansas City Chiefs game
In September 2024, a pregnant Brittany Mahomes took to the field with her tiny tots, cheering for her quarterback husband as he played the Cincinnati Bengals. Wearing Chanel from head-to-toe, her outfit of the day gave nothing short of rich mom vibes, and let's just say, we all hope to emulate this level of star power when the time comes.
To start, Brittany rocked a black, Chanel logo romper, believed to be an altered version of a 1997 Chanel minidress. She accessorized the romper with a black blazer and a pair of black loafers, which featured "CHANEL" across the top of the foot in gold lettering. To tie the look all together, the blond wore a pearl necklace, Chanel of course, as well as a pair of Chanel sunglasses.
Though Brittany Mahomes is absolutely gorgeous with no makeup, the glam which she sported with her Chanel inspired look was definitely one of our favorites. The effortless updo paired with the defined eyes gave us all the Meredith Blake feels, and lucky for us, we were given all the steps and products to create the look at home. Makeup artist Bex Pichelmann shared the details on Instagram, including some up-close images of the beautiful Brittany herself. "Living for the chic 90s vibe," Pichelmann captioned the post, and so are we.
Brittany Mahomes dropped jaws in a red leather look during her third pregnancy
Just when we thought Brittany Mahomes couldn't turn up the heat any further, she showed up to a Monday night football game in her spiciest look yet. In October 2024, Brittany took to Instagram to share one of the sexiest maternity outfits we've seen: a two-piece leather set in the perfect Kansas City Chiefs shade of red, of course.
Composed of a moto jacket and a flared pair of pants, Brittany Mahomes served total boss lady energy as she posed for the camera. To accessorize, the Kansas City Current co-owner kept things fairly simple, sporting a black bag, black boots, and a silver chain with her husband's jersey number. With her straight, blond hair and smokey eye makeup, we couldn't help but think of another Britney we love, as the whole ensemble seemed to pay tribute to Britney Spears and her red catsuit in the "Oops!...I Did It Again" music video. Whether that was the intention or not, one thing is for certain, we're definitely hoping to see a look like this again from Mahomes.
Following the game, the pregnant model hopped on Instagram once more, and posted another series of pictures in the famous red outfit. "Same girls, new bump," the blond bombshell captioned her post, which showcased Taylor Swift and Lyndsay Bell holding a hand over her pregnant belly. The same picture was also taken when Bell was pregnant with her babies, which Brittany was sure to include in the following slides.
Brittany Mahomes cheered for her husband in custom denim that complemented her maternity fashion
In a post made to her Instagram in October 2024, a pregnant Brittany Mahomes celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs win against the San Francisco 49ers. "6-0 BABYYYYYY," she excitedly captioned the series of images, yet the real win, in our humble opinion, was her super cute outfit.
Giving us an adorable pose while effortlessly fixing her sunglasses, Brittany Mahomes proved that neutrals and denim can really make a statement. Though she sported a simple black bodysuit, she amped things up with her accessories, wearing a pair of brown cowboy boots, a silver bag, and two white bows in her hair. The model then showed off her latest addition to her stunning jacket collection: a custom oversized denim piece made perfect for game days.
On the front, the jacket featured a yellow collar and the word "Chiefs" across the pockets. On the back, the name "Mahomes" across the center, as well as the number 15 on the bottom right. Fans were quick to comment on the look, giving words of praise, even noting her daughter Sterling's resemblance to the fashion-forward mama. "LOVE that jacket!! Go Chiefs," one fan wrote underneath the post. "So beautiful!!! We love a bow moment," another said kindly.
Brittany Mahomes' gorgeous maternity gown made for the perfect gala outfit
When not on the field, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes dedicate their time to making a difference, and the pair has hosted a number of galas in support of Patrick's charity. Appropriately named 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, the goal of the organization is to improve children's lives through health and wellness, and by hosting these galas, the Mahomes couple are able to spread their message and initiative even further.
October 28, 2024 marked the fifth year of the annual event, and both Brittany and Patrick Mahomes stepped out in their best to host such a special evening. While Patrick looked extremely dapper, wearing a gray checkered suit and well-fitted button-down, we couldn't seem to take our eyes off his beautiful wife beside him. Holding her bump, Brittany stunned in a fitted, blue velvet gown, which featured an asymmetrical neckline and one sleeve design. The gorgeous color of the fabric not only complemented her peachy-pink makeup, but allowed her eye color to really pop amid her smokey eyeshadow. The influencer accessorized her elegant ensemble with a pair of silver, strappy heels, as well as an array of silver rings and bracelets. "You look like a Disney princess," one of Brittany's fans commented on a post from the event, and we simply cannot deny the modern-day Cinderella vibes.