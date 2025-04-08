Here's Why The Cast Of Netflix's Pulse Looks So Familiar

Willa Fitzgerald plays Dr. Danielle "Danny" Simms on "Pulse," a third-year resident who starts the series in a bit of a predicament. She's just filed a complaint against her boss and secret boyfriend, Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell). Unfortunately, there's a hurricane bearing down on the hospital, so even though he's been suspended and she's just been given his job, which sends the staff reeling, he's still around helping patients.

Advertisement

Danny is a complex character in a difficult situation, and Fitzgerald told Glamour that she likes it that way. "I think that the reason why this show works so well is because it's not telling the audience how to feel or telling them to like her or not like her, or believe her or not believe her," she said. "It's really interesting for the audience to get to make their own opinions, to change those opinions, to have a complicated relationship with what Danny has done, and to maybe change their mind."

You may know Fitzgerald because she's a star on the rise. After putting in time on MTV's "Scream: The TV Series," Amazon's "Reacher," and Netflix's "The Fall of the House of Usher," Fitzgerald's career reached new heights with the critically adored 2024 thriller "Strange Darling." She told Deadline, "I've been working for over a decade at this point, and it's just so rare that you get to have that kind of opportunity."

Advertisement