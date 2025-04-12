Fox News' Brian Kilmeade Looks Like He Lost A Fight In His Worst Fashion Fail Ever

Fox News' Brian Kilmeade once enraged X users with his controversial comment about pregnant women getting jobs. However, social media may have had the last laugh after the "Fox & Friends" co-host unwisely flaunted an ill-advised outfit during a September 2024 broadcast. Though his colleague Ainsley Earhardt made it clear Kilmeade was gearing up for his next interview in a September 13, 2024 Instagram post, some might say he looked more prepared for a street fight a la "West Side Story."

In the photo, Kilmeade was all smiles as he paired his standard white button-up shirt and red tie with a frayed, armless denim jacket that made it look like he was ready to get into an old-school rumble. Be that as it may, Earhardt, who's also prone to her own fashion fails, clarified that he was prepping for an interview with former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski. "@kilmeade is ready for our @gronk interview next @foxnews @foxandfriends," she wrote. Gronk wore the same jacket during his annual Gronk Beach Event in 2023, per Fox News. Some might say her clarification was unnecessary, however, considering Kilmeade had the word "Gronk" embroidered above his left breast pocket. The jacket also featured tacky decorations like a fire dancer spitting flames on his right shoulder, and a transparent palm tree sprouting up his right side. Thus, while Kilmeade may have looked like he was itching to fight, some might say he also appeared as though he was fixing to party like Gronk.