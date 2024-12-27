Times Fox News Host Ainsley Earhardt's Outfits Completely Missed The Mark

Whether you know Ainsley Earhardt for her work as an anchor or for her relationship-turned-engagement to fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity, chances are you think of her as someone who's always looking her best. The host, who joined Fox News in 2007, seldom has a hair out of place and often dresses like the quintessential news anchor. As such, she certainly wasn't one of 2024's worst dressed news personalities, but that doesn't mean that every ensemble she sports is a total hit.

Since Earhardt is almost always seen rocking flawless news personality looks, it's no surprise that some of her fans wonder what she really looks like makeup free or what outfits she has sported over the years that just haven't worked. Even though Earhardt clearly makes an effort to look like newsperson perfection while on the air, she has worn some outfits that didn't fit the bill. From ill-fitting suit pieces to odd asymmetrical necklines and even one super strange cowgirl 'fit, Earhardt has made some fashion mistakes that we just can't forget.