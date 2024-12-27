Times Fox News Host Ainsley Earhardt's Outfits Completely Missed The Mark
Whether you know Ainsley Earhardt for her work as an anchor or for her relationship-turned-engagement to fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity, chances are you think of her as someone who's always looking her best. The host, who joined Fox News in 2007, seldom has a hair out of place and often dresses like the quintessential news anchor. As such, she certainly wasn't one of 2024's worst dressed news personalities, but that doesn't mean that every ensemble she sports is a total hit.
Since Earhardt is almost always seen rocking flawless news personality looks, it's no surprise that some of her fans wonder what she really looks like makeup free or what outfits she has sported over the years that just haven't worked. Even though Earhardt clearly makes an effort to look like newsperson perfection while on the air, she has worn some outfits that didn't fit the bill. From ill-fitting suit pieces to odd asymmetrical necklines and even one super strange cowgirl 'fit, Earhardt has made some fashion mistakes that we just can't forget.
Her Platinum Jubilee coverage look fell flat
For news personalities, different special events certainly require different ensembles. When it comes time to do live, on-location coverage, this surely sometimes presents a challenge. Ainsley Earhardt got dressed up for Platinum Jubilee coverage back in 2022, and, while it looked appropriate for the occasion, it was also one of our least favorite looks she's worn. She wore skinny white pants with a white top and a peach-colored blazer. On its own, this outfit felt a bit "blah" and outdated. Yet, her accessories made it much worse.
Pink velvet-y flats with a crossbody bag, printed scarf, and busily-patterned glasses was just way too much going on. Beyond that, this look just felt a bit too old for Earhardt, which isn't a style mistake she typically makes. She likely opted for an outfit like this to fit in for the occasion, but it ended up feeling more like a costume.
One of her weirder asymmetrical necklines
Ainsley Earhardt tends toward classic, professional ensembles. And, her love of pieces that play it safe while still looking sophisticated is one of the reasons you'll seldom see her in a look that's a total flop. Still, it seems that she's interested in finding garments that add a bit of interest or a fun twist without compromising her usual style. One detail she seems to love is an interesting, asymmetrical neckline. You'll often see her rocking an outfit that looks simple and classic but had something unique about the neckline. Of course, sometimes this works, and sometimes it doesn't.
In one video on Instagram from October 2024, Earhardt sported a pair of black pants with black pumps and a long sleeve white top. The top had a square neckline but had one triangular piece on one side. This was clearly meant to be a funky, artistic alteration to make the top a bit more interesting and less plain. Instead, though, it looked more like she had a napkin or tissue sticking out of the top of her shirt, or like she didn't put it on quite right. Instead of looking like a deliberate, asymmetrical detail, it just looked like a mistake, which totally ruined the whole 'fit.
Her not-so-perfect red skirt
Ainsley Earhardt's typical wardrobe is composed of a lot of structured fabrics and suiting material. These types of materials and silhouettes are ideal for the usual newsperson attire most people expect. While this style works for Earhardt and contributes to her looking consistently put-together and professional, there are some requirements for this type of ensemble that others don't have. The biggest ones? Fit and tailoring are vital. Heading to the store to find suiting pieces that fit well may be quite a bit more difficult than it is to find the perfect casual wear. Unfortunately, though, if suiting pieces don't fit just right, then the outfit will look all wrong.
In October 2023, Earhardt posted a photo to Instagram taken at Fox Square in Manhattan where she posed alongside former NFL player Rob Gronkowski. She wore a simple black top and matching pumps with a red skirt. While the red skirt's ruffle detail added some interest to the outfit, its poor fit stole the spotlight. The pulling in the front was obvious, and it made a look that was designed to appear sleek and put-together feel sloppy. It's hard to ignore that Earhardt needed some tailoring or a different skirt all together to make the outfit look perfect for her.
Her totally mismatched cowgirl look
While "sophisticated" and "classic" are the terms we might use to describe Ainsley Earhardt's usual style, that doesn't mean she doesn't occasionally try something a bit different. Deviating from your normal style can be the best way to find new outfits you love and expand your fashion sense. That said, it is also where you might run into those pesky fashion risks that don't end up paying off. This is the trap that Earhardt seemingly fell into in 2019 when she posted a photo on Instagram showing her posing in Nashville, Tennessee.
"Kicking up my boots for the weekend! Thanks to @Durangoboots for giving me the Nashville look," she captioned the photo of her showing off some classic brown cowboy boots. To Earhardt, the boots were clearly the focus of the ensemble. The shoes aren't actually the problem with this look, though. "When in Nashville," after all. The problem is that they totally clash with her white and pink printed lace-y dress. And, beyond the clashing, the dress just didn't quite work for her; it felt like there were way too many details, and the entire look lacked focus.
Her dress that looked like a cheerleading uniform
Cheerleading uniforms are a great look if — and only if — you're cheering on your team from the sidelines or doing cartwheels on a mat. They are not, however, the best look for hosting "Fox & Friends." In 2018, Ainsley Earhardt sported a sleeveless hot pink dress with a high neckline and white pleats around the hemline. Unfortunately, those white pleats looked just a bit too reminiscent of the classic pleated cheerleading skirt and made it look like she needed two hot pink and white pom poms.
Without the white inset pleats, this dress definitely wouldn't have appeared off in any way. The bold pink hue flatters Earhardt's complexion, and the dress cut is sleek and simple. Still, just one seemingly subtle detail took the dress from being appropriate to looking more like something she should have worn flying through the air during a stunt at the big game.