The Transformation Of Ainsley Earhardt

Ainsley Earhardt constantly discusses her faith, so it will come as no surprise to anyone that the star grew up in a very religious household. She was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, and lived in Spartanburg until her family ultimately settled in Columbia, South Carolina. Though her home was filled with love, Earhardt has said that her parents, Dale and Wayne, ran a tighter ship than she does with her own daughter. "My parents were very strict and my dad was in the military for 20 years and was a coach," she told Yahoo! Life in 2021.

Earhardt's mom worked early in the morning, so her father got the journalist and her two siblings ready for school each day. At the breakfast table, he would lay out inspirational notes, poems, and scriptures every morning, which is something Earhardt later used as inspiration for one of her children's books. Though she read the Bible, attended regular services, and was encouraged to give 10% of her earnings to the church, it was in college that Earhardt doubled down on religion. "God changed my life," Earhardt said to People. "I need him so much. I would say I go to church not because I'm good, but because I need to go. I need to learn to be good because I've made a lot of mistakes and I've had a lot of failures, but God is just always there to pick me up."

