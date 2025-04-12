Today Show Co-Host Dylan Dreyer Has Had Some Outfits That Totally Missed The Mark
The "Today" show co-host and meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is no stranger to stepping in front of the camera, and that comes with a plethora of looks over the years. Her styling has totally transformed across her two decades in broadcast journalism, and she shows no signs of slowing down. She's become such a household staple that her absence from "Today" in March 2025 initially might have had fans worried that something tragic happened. Turns out, she was just overseas, working on a different project for the network.
The meteorologist made an Instagram post to notify her fans of her whereabouts, writing, "All work and no play. No, I mean all play and no work. Wait, some play lots of work. Actually, lots of play and work. Either way, I'm in France for work. Really cool story coming soon!!" The carousel of pics featured Dreyer prancing around the city in a turtleneck and a stunning trench coat lined with green fur-like material. Dreyer looked totally chic in her European ensemble, but her looks haven't always hit the nail on the head in the past.
The paint palette realness
In January 2025, Dylan Dreyer made an Instagram post dedicated to her longtime friend and co-worker, Hoda Kotb, on her last day at "Today." Kotb and Dreyer had spent years working together at both NBC and "Today." Lending her support to Kotb, Dreyer wrote in the caption, "Hoda ... thank you for being such a bright light in my life! You mean so much to me and my family. I wish you nothing but happiness and love in your new adventure. I'm so excited for you!"
The first photo of the carousel featured Dreyer and Kotb throwing their heads back in laughter, and although they were likely having fun, we wonder if Dreyer's dress is part of what got Kotb giggling. The baby pink sun dress looks like it was used as a paper towel for artists to dab off their brush and switch to a different paint color, just splotches of random hues riddled throughout the fabric in a watercolor-like pattern. The shape of the garment wasn't doing Dreyer any favors either, with the V-neck and open sleeves cascading to cinch oddly at her waist, where the texture of the fabric changed. Dreyer's sunny disposition and blonde locks make for a softer look overall, but she certainly should've saved the dress for a Paint & Sip.
Dreyer's cool-toned, boxy sweater was drab
In 2021, Dylan Dreyer dipped her toe into the writing pool when she released her first children's book, "Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day." Four years and three follow-up "Misty the Cloud" books later, Dreyer published her fifth book, "A Peek Out Your Window: My First Book of Weather" in January 2025. "This is like the one I'm most proud of," the meteorologist remarked while promoting it on the "Today" show (per People). She went on to explain how "a peek out your window" became her signature motto on the show, reiterating that in a Hello! interview as well.
What Dreyer chose to wear to promote her book on "Today," however, makes it feel like a rainy day. The mother of three donned a wool, short-sleeved sweater with blue accents and gray slacks. It's hard to say whether or not Dreyer herself was a fan of the sweater, as it appears so thick and itchy and like it would have anyone squirming. Also, a short-sleeved sweater? What temperature would it have to be "out your window" for that garment to make sense? It's safe to say this outfit would've served better for a more dreary day spent inside.
The Moira Rose cosplay
Dylan Dreyer accidentally channeled everyone's favorite matriarch during a broadcast of "Today" back in January 2021. Dreyer opted for a sweater dress featuring geometric white and black patterns. Her signature blonde bob and red lip only added to her uncanny resemblance to Moira Rose from the hit sitcom "Schitt's Creek."
A viewer then took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express in a now-deleted tweet, "@DylanDreyerNBC channeling Moira Rose on @TodayShow this morning...," showing a pic of Dreyer and side-by-side with two different white-and-black ensembles worn by Moira Rose on the show (per Today). The TV personality caught wind of the Tweet, responding, "Wasn't my intention but nailed it!!" This caused other viewers to join in on the antics, as one added, "I was thinking [Beetlejuice]" (which is especially ironic since three years later, Dreyer and Al Roker teamed up for a "Beetlejuice"-inspired Halloween costume).
Another netizen saw the Moira 'fit and joked, "Set off my QR code." Though Dreyer had a sense of humor about her accidental twin moment, she definitely distracted viewers when she chose this ensemble.
Dreyer's Royal Ascot atrocities
In June 2024, Dylan Dreyer debuted three different outfits for the Royal Ascot in England, but they're all equally as bad. Dreyer showed through a series of Instagram posts how hands-on she is with designing these particular looks. The navy blue satin gown featured in her first ensemble had a short-sleeved sheer overlay embroidered with flowers, and her wide-brimmed hat followed the same color palette, with a mirroring satin bow to the one on the dress. All-in-all, the look is giving grandma's embroidery passion project.
Her second look (seen above) is another sight to behold, and not in a good way. The lilac dress featured reddish-pink floral patterning, a mock neckline, and puff short sleeves. The hand-crafted hat for this outfit was a smaller, almost beret-style cap, lined with satin flowers and a bow from the same playful palette. In theory, the look gives the same youthful, vibrant energy that a summertime event calls for, but the execution is entirely too busy.
Finally, Dreyer's last outfit featured a warm-toned palette. The top half is a sleeveless mock-neck that transcends into a sheer piece of pleated red fabric that overlays the minidress. This is where our first problem comes in, another thick neckline without a long sleeve. How could that possibly be comfortable? Additionally, the cut of the sleeves drapes because of the weight of the fabric, making it appear like a muscle tank. Yikes. The hat for this look was the most intricate of the three, with red crocheted material and a burlap bow, not to mention the two ... flower stems? Leaves? Branches? Fixed onto the cap. Choices were made, that's for sure. Nonetheless, Dreyer had a good time, writing in the caption of her final outfit's Instagram post, "What a special time!"
Her golf attire could use some more swing
In April 2025, Dylan Dreyer dialed in to "Today" from Augusta, Georgia, revealing that she was covering the Augusta National women's amateur golf tournament. Dreyer is no stranger to covering the sport and has become quite the avid golfer herself. That being said, one of her outfits on the green that was a swing and a miss.
In July 2022, Dreyer attended the American Century Championship, but her outfit was a champion of none. She posted an Instagram photo of herself, Kathryn Tappen, and Ray Romano (seen above), and the lack of flavor in her look made her stick out like a sore thumb. The meteorologist opted for a sleeveless white tennis dress that pleats at the skirt and a plain white baseball cap. The plainness isn't the most jarring aspect of the look either — the dress is also somewhat shapeless, adding to the overall drab-ness of it. There's no separation between the top and the skirt of the dress, cinching at the waist, belt loops, nothing. At the end of the day, at least she was comfortable for a day outside.