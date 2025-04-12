Today Show Co-Host Dylan Dreyer Has Had Some Outfits That Totally Missed The Mark

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The "Today" show co-host and meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is no stranger to stepping in front of the camera, and that comes with a plethora of looks over the years. Her styling has totally transformed across her two decades in broadcast journalism, and she shows no signs of slowing down. She's become such a household staple that her absence from "Today" in March 2025 initially might have had fans worried that something tragic happened. Turns out, she was just overseas, working on a different project for the network.

The meteorologist made an Instagram post to notify her fans of her whereabouts, writing, "All work and no play. No, I mean all play and no work. Wait, some play lots of work. Actually, lots of play and work. Either way, I'm in France for work. Really cool story coming soon!!" The carousel of pics featured Dreyer prancing around the city in a turtleneck and a stunning trench coat lined with green fur-like material. Dreyer looked totally chic in her European ensemble, but her looks haven't always hit the nail on the head in the past.