Tragic Details About Today Show Star Dylan Dreyer's Life

For Dylan Dreyer, going through breastfeeding was nearly as difficult as ending breastfeeding. With Calvin, she noted that a doctor informed her that she was not supplying him with enough milk, as she was exclusively relying on breastfeeding for him. She said her "heart was broken" to People in 2017 when she was told she would have to feed him formula as well.

The journey wasn't quite the same with her second, Oliver, as Dreyer would come to realize. She made a post on Instagram memorializing her time breastfeeding (this was before she found out she was pregnant with Russell). She wrote that Oliver didn't take to breastfeeding, so she spent most of her time pumping this time around. "Pumping gave me such dysphoria...a feeling that wasn't really a depression, just a momentary fleeting feeling of hatred toward everyone and everything in the moment and a feeling of nausea that was sickening," she wrote in the caption.

Regardless of the obstacles that breastfeeding would provide, the TV personality would have a hard time saying goodbye after months of dedicating her whole routine to feeding her children. "With such a bad experience for a year I thought I'd be so ready to wipe my hands clean of all things breastfeeding related, yet it has been impossible to stop... Maybe it's because I know this is likely the end of this era in my life. A sadness that I'm moving into the next phase of my adulthood," she wrote. Luckily and rather unexpectedly, Dreyer would get pregnant again and wouldn't have to hang up the pumps quite yet. She posted a black-and-white photo of her feeding Russell in November 2021 with all the momma joy in the world.

