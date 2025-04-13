The False Rumor That Even Jennifer Aniston's Friends & Family Fell For

With her veteran status as an A-lister, it's unsurprising that Jennifer Aniston has been plagued with rumors. As she continues to dominate big and small screens alike, it seems there is no end to the chatter surrounding her name. While filming her hit AppleTV+ series "The Morning Show," a video went viral of Aniston getting splashed with a bucket of oil. The confusion about the video was so enormous that the actor said even those close to her reached out.

As wild a headline as "Jennifer Aniston Attacked With Oil!" would be, there's no story to back it. The truth about Aniston is that the video was a behind-the-scenes clip from Season 4 of "The Morning Show." The scene depicted a climate activist splattering slick, black oil all over Aniston's character, Alex Levy — all for show! The video was thrown wildly out of context, with tabloids reporting the rumor like it was real.

Fans of the Hollywood star weren't the only ones concerned for her in the aftermath of the reports. According to Aniston, friends and family members even reached out to ask what happened. "I was getting endless texts [asking], 'Are you okay? What happened to you? This is awful,'" she recalled to Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." "But yeah, [the tabloids] just did not mention that it was in the [show]."