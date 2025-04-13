The False Rumor That Even Jennifer Aniston's Friends & Family Fell For
With her veteran status as an A-lister, it's unsurprising that Jennifer Aniston has been plagued with rumors. As she continues to dominate big and small screens alike, it seems there is no end to the chatter surrounding her name. While filming her hit AppleTV+ series "The Morning Show," a video went viral of Aniston getting splashed with a bucket of oil. The confusion about the video was so enormous that the actor said even those close to her reached out.
As wild a headline as "Jennifer Aniston Attacked With Oil!" would be, there's no story to back it. The truth about Aniston is that the video was a behind-the-scenes clip from Season 4 of "The Morning Show." The scene depicted a climate activist splattering slick, black oil all over Aniston's character, Alex Levy — all for show! The video was thrown wildly out of context, with tabloids reporting the rumor like it was real.
Fans of the Hollywood star weren't the only ones concerned for her in the aftermath of the reports. According to Aniston, friends and family members even reached out to ask what happened. "I was getting endless texts [asking], 'Are you okay? What happened to you? This is awful,'" she recalled to Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." "But yeah, [the tabloids] just did not mention that it was in the [show]."
Jennifer Aniston dispels oil attack concerns
Jennifer Aniston eventually pulled back the curtain in a smiling shot of herself in her oil-soaked costume on set, after being doused in the prop substance. The "Friends" alum tagged "The Morning Show" in the image she shared on Instagram, writing in the caption that she loves New York, where the series is filmed and set. The carousel of images ended with a couple more photos of Aniston laughing with executive producer and director Mimi Leder in the aftermath of the messy scene.
A couple of posts before that, Aniston confirmed to her Instagram followers that the popular drama series was renewed for a Season 4. "Let @themorningshow season 4 games begin," the actor wrote in a post with Reese Witherspoon and Tig Notaro. "Here we come!"
And while the oil attack rumor is nothing compared to other theories about Aniston — like speculations that she had an affair with Barack Obama — the star can sleep easy knowing she successfully debunk yet another bout of gossip.