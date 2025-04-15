Justin Trudeau's Son Clearly Won't Be Following In His Footsteps
While Justin Trudeau's eldest son may have grown up to look just like him, it seems he does not want to do the same job as his dad. CBC News reported in February 2025 that Xavier Trudeau had started a music career at 17 years old via the release of his first-ever single "Til The Nights Done." And while Xavier doesn't appear to want to follow his father into the world of Canadian politics, the outlet reported that he is showing some loyalty to their country, since his song has similarities to the works of Canadian chart-toppers The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, and Drake.
Music correspondent Eric Alper spoke with the outlet and felt that one of the lyrics of Xavier's song was a nod to his decision to forge his own future: He sings, "What you know about me, I ain't like him. We could roll some, we could light one." (In the context of the song, the lyric could also be referring to another man in Xavier's muse's life.)
But while Xavier's career is just beginning, his dad's is coming to a close. Al Jazeera reported that Justin formally stepped down as Canada's Prime Minister in March 2025, some reasons being pressure brought on by a public unhappy with his leadership and his Liberal Party's low polling numbers. Now that he's jobless, maybe Justin can spend some time in the studio with Xavier and try to put politics behind him — which could be good considering his first selfie after retiring showed that he still had Donald Trump on his mind.
Audiences have not exactly embraced Xavier's career choice
It might not be politics, but Xavier Trudeau may share his father's reputation of having mixed reviews about his performance. When Xavier published a preview of "Til The Nights Done" on Instagram, reviews were mixed, with some users excited for the whole song to drop. One particular enthusiast even posted,"Why is Trudeau's son lowkey cooking," with a flame emoji. But others couldn't separate Xavier from his dad and used the song to attack Justin Trudeau's legacy. A creative user quipped, "I got a rap you can produce.. My dad ruined a whole country.. Yeah.. He put people into poverty.. Yeah.. Worst prime minister in history.. Yeah.."
When the full song arrived on YouTube, comments ranged from being generally let down by the music to accusations that Xavier used ChatGPT to churn out the rap's lyrics. Others continued to tie Xavier to his father's political past, with one user hilariously posting, "We gettin tariffed for this one." And while Xavier's dad might not have any experience producing music, Justin definitely knows a thing or two about dealing with bad press. After all, he's (somewhat) survived all those rumors about cheating on his ex-wife.