Justin Trudeau's Son Clearly Won't Be Following In His Footsteps

While Justin Trudeau's eldest son may have grown up to look just like him, it seems he does not want to do the same job as his dad. CBC News reported in February 2025 that Xavier Trudeau had started a music career at 17 years old via the release of his first-ever single "Til The Nights Done." And while Xavier doesn't appear to want to follow his father into the world of Canadian politics, the outlet reported that he is showing some loyalty to their country, since his song has similarities to the works of Canadian chart-toppers The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, and Drake.

Music correspondent Eric Alper spoke with the outlet and felt that one of the lyrics of Xavier's song was a nod to his decision to forge his own future: He sings, "What you know about me, I ain't like him. We could roll some, we could light one." (In the context of the song, the lyric could also be referring to another man in Xavier's muse's life.)

But while Xavier's career is just beginning, his dad's is coming to a close. Al Jazeera reported that Justin formally stepped down as Canada's Prime Minister in March 2025, some reasons being pressure brought on by a public unhappy with his leadership and his Liberal Party's low polling numbers. Now that he's jobless, maybe Justin can spend some time in the studio with Xavier and try to put politics behind him — which could be good considering his first selfie after retiring showed that he still had Donald Trump on his mind.