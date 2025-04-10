Patrick & Brittany Mahomes' Tense Date Night Won't Help Rocky Marriage Rumors

If the brutal Super Bowl LIX loss wasn't enough for Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has had a tough blow in another sport. Patrick — notably a Dallas Mavericks fan, if you didn't know that about Mahomes — was completely rocked when he heard that one of his favorite Mavs players, Luka Docnic, was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year. He posted his honest reaction on X (formerly Twitter) at the time, saying: "I'm sick rn .... " Given the heartbreak he went through mid-NBA season, there's no doubt that the tension was tangible the evening he brought his wife, Brittany Mahomes, to an April 9, 2025, Lakers v. Mavericks game.

There's no doubt that Patrick and Brittany's relationship is on the rocks already, but bring sports into the mix, and you've got a flint to ignite one awkwardly silent ride home. The couple was photographed with downturned mouths all night long. It's unsurprising how dejected Patrick looked, as he had to watch his basketball idol completely obliterate his beloved Mavericks on the court — it was a 112-97 Lakers win, with Docnic scoring 45 points against his former team. That's quite a bitter end to date night for the couple.