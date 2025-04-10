Patrick & Brittany Mahomes' Tense Date Night Won't Help Rocky Marriage Rumors
If the brutal Super Bowl LIX loss wasn't enough for Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has had a tough blow in another sport. Patrick — notably a Dallas Mavericks fan, if you didn't know that about Mahomes — was completely rocked when he heard that one of his favorite Mavs players, Luka Docnic, was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year. He posted his honest reaction on X (formerly Twitter) at the time, saying: "I'm sick rn .... " Given the heartbreak he went through mid-NBA season, there's no doubt that the tension was tangible the evening he brought his wife, Brittany Mahomes, to an April 9, 2025, Lakers v. Mavericks game.
There's no doubt that Patrick and Brittany's relationship is on the rocks already, but bring sports into the mix, and you've got a flint to ignite one awkwardly silent ride home. The couple was photographed with downturned mouths all night long. It's unsurprising how dejected Patrick looked, as he had to watch his basketball idol completely obliterate his beloved Mavericks on the court — it was a 112-97 Lakers win, with Docnic scoring 45 points against his former team. That's quite a bitter end to date night for the couple.
The Mahomes fam reportedly had a fun Disney getaway
At least life hasn't been too sour for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. Though the couple has spent some time apart during the football off season, the parents-of-three got to take a fairytale trip to Disney's Hollywood Studios with their kids this month, which they shared on their respective Instagram pages. Brittany reposted a couple of sweet moments on her Instagram Story, which came from a post her friend Miranda Hogue made, captioning the photos of their kids together: "bibbidi bobbidi boo. Had the most magical time at Disney with the cutest crew!!!" Brittany commented to commemorate their vacation, writing: "The best trip EVER with my people." Patrick also reposted the memory on his Story, simply placing heart emojis under the photos.
Brittany seemed appreciative of the trip, and appreciative of having her husband there before he starts the 2025 NFL season in September. The WAG posted an adorable snapshot from the safari portion of the park, which featured the Mahomes family grinning next to a giraffe (via Men's Journal). "This was cool," Brittany simply wrote, tagging her husband and adding a heart-eye emoji.