Someone Should Teach Blake Lively To Do Her Brows - Because Her Stylist Clearly Isn't

Blake Lively gets it right with beauty on so many levels. Her lowlights and highlights are always perfectly blended, her teeth sparkle, and her manicures are impeccable. In terms of fashion, Blake Lively's most gorgeous looks put many celebrities to shame. Her makeup is also mostly on point. Her structured contour, evenly lined lips, and her face and neck's matching shade get an A+ from us. But one aspect of Lively's makeup routine seems to be left on the back burner: her eyebrows.

While the "A Simple Favor" star is known to serve in the beauty department, her brow shape appears too busy, with overgrown angles that can be softened by simply plucking them into more of an arch. Furthermore, you would think the times Blake Lively has gone makeup-free would highlight her eyebrow issues even more, but her makeup seems to accentuate her brows for the wrong reasons. For instance, Lively's eyebrows often have too much foundation embedded in the hairs, giving a muddy appearance. It also looks as though an eyebrow powder has been applied over her foundation, completely hiding her natural eyebrow color. This technique can darken the eyebrows and cause an unflattering contrast in the overall makeup.