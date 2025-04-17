Someone Should Teach Blake Lively To Do Her Brows - Because Her Stylist Clearly Isn't
Blake Lively gets it right with beauty on so many levels. Her lowlights and highlights are always perfectly blended, her teeth sparkle, and her manicures are impeccable. In terms of fashion, Blake Lively's most gorgeous looks put many celebrities to shame. Her makeup is also mostly on point. Her structured contour, evenly lined lips, and her face and neck's matching shade get an A+ from us. But one aspect of Lively's makeup routine seems to be left on the back burner: her eyebrows.
While the "A Simple Favor" star is known to serve in the beauty department, her brow shape appears too busy, with overgrown angles that can be softened by simply plucking them into more of an arch. Furthermore, you would think the times Blake Lively has gone makeup-free would highlight her eyebrow issues even more, but her makeup seems to accentuate her brows for the wrong reasons. For instance, Lively's eyebrows often have too much foundation embedded in the hairs, giving a muddy appearance. It also looks as though an eyebrow powder has been applied over her foundation, completely hiding her natural eyebrow color. This technique can darken the eyebrows and cause an unflattering contrast in the overall makeup.
How Blake Lively can achieve a clean eyebrow look to complement her features
Blake Lively's makeup artist obviously isn't spending too much time on her brows. Lively may want to rock the stunning bushy brow effect, but she hasn't really embraced this style to its fullest potential. The first step in achieving it is to choose an eyebrow shape based on your face shape. Since Lively has an oval face, experts recommend a gentle-angled eyebrow, as opposed to her current more rounded look. After pinning down the shape, Lively ought to remove stray hairs, use an eyebrow pencil to fill in gaps with gentle strokes, and avoid heavy eyebrow powders.
Alternatively, a smooth eyebrow arch without the bushy effect would also be flattering on the "It Ends With Us" star. This can be achieved by tweezing the lowest center hairs as well as any stray hairs under the arch, and brushing the eyebrow hairs upward.
Finally, a simple trick for avoiding heavy, unnatural looking brows is to use a cotton swab to wipe away any foundation residue. A cotton swab can get into the nitty gritty parts of the eyebrow without smudging the foundation on the face, like a wipe might do. This technique will create a clean slate before brushing the brows into a desired shape, and gives a clear picture of where to fill in any gaps with an eyebrow pencil. You taking notes, Blake Lively's MUA?