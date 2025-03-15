Blake Lively's Most Gorgeous Looks Yet, Ranked

Blake Lively knows how to dress, and she proves it over and over again. The actor's red carpet looks and street style are spot-on, and she is constantly pushing the envelope in terms of colors, textures, and drama. Lively famously styles herself, which makes her fashion wins that much more impressive. When asked by WWD why she doesn't work with a stylist, Lively answered, "Probably because I have control issues and a big ego — that's probably the honest answer." She then got serious, saying, "I just like it. I love design and I love fashion, and it's a way to be creative." This doesn't mean that the star is infallible; Lively has worn her fair share of inappropriate outfits, but you can't win as often as she does without a few misses. That's all part of taking risks.

Lively explained how she nabs such fabulous look thanks to her many connections with top designers. She has a huge budget and access to the best things in fashion, which is why she can create such stellar ensembles. With this in mind, we're ranking her best fashion moments from stunning to the absolute best. She just keeps winning the style game, and we're here for the ride.