Blake Lively's Most Gorgeous Looks Yet, Ranked
Blake Lively knows how to dress, and she proves it over and over again. The actor's red carpet looks and street style are spot-on, and she is constantly pushing the envelope in terms of colors, textures, and drama. Lively famously styles herself, which makes her fashion wins that much more impressive. When asked by WWD why she doesn't work with a stylist, Lively answered, "Probably because I have control issues and a big ego — that's probably the honest answer." She then got serious, saying, "I just like it. I love design and I love fashion, and it's a way to be creative." This doesn't mean that the star is infallible; Lively has worn her fair share of inappropriate outfits, but you can't win as often as she does without a few misses. That's all part of taking risks.
Lively explained how she nabs such fabulous look thanks to her many connections with top designers. She has a huge budget and access to the best things in fashion, which is why she can create such stellar ensembles. With this in mind, we're ranking her best fashion moments from stunning to the absolute best. She just keeps winning the style game, and we're here for the ride.
Blake Lively's ice blue Chanel dress was sublime
Blake Lively arrived as the ice queen at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2014. The "Gossip Girl" star donned a Chanel gown from the Spring 2014 Couture line that was rich in sequins, giving the dress a frosted effect. It had a luminescent allure that shimmered as she walked the red carpet. The Chanel piece featured a plunging neckline, a cinched waist, and an ankle-length skirt. The dress also had pockets on the upper thighs, adding a practical element to the glamorous look. Lively styled the dress with white Sophia Webster "Etta" heels and a tonal shawl. She styled her hair in its signature tousled look and wore sparkly earrings jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz. Lively walked the red carpet for the premiere of "Mr. Turner," a film about the painter J. M. W. Turner, and it's fair to say that she was a masterpiece at the event herself.
Blake Lively's Vivienne Westwood dress is a dream
Blake Lively attended the "Slack Bay" premiere on May 13, 2016 during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival, and she did not disappoint on the red carpet. Lively wore a pale blue gown by Vivienne Westwood that featured embellishments along the bodice and voluminous ruffles along the skirt. She wore metallic, light blue heels by Christian Louboutin, and she pulled her hair back with a gold headband. She also wore accessories and diamond earrings all by her favorite jewelry designer, Lorraine Schwartz.
Lively has been a devoted fan of Schwartz for several years. During her press tour for "It Ends With Us," Lively said that she relies on elaborate jewelry because she's a shy person. "I don't dress like this in real life," she told Etalk of her colorful outfit. "But I'm having to do interviews and talk, so I'm going to wear a crazy pattern and really crazy rings," she said, holding up her hands. "Rings are also my comfort blanket," she added, joking that they were a very expensive comfort blanket. "I should like Snuggies. Instead I like Lorraine Schwartz." So for Lively, an outfit is the armour with which to face crowds and the press.
Her pastel Versace dress was something else
Blake Lively enjoyed a long and lively dating history before settling down with husband Ryan Reynolds. They started dating in 2011 and tied the knot in 2012. Reynolds and Lively then welcomed four beautiful kids to the world. The actors have been each other's best accessory on red carpets ever since they went public with their relationship. Case in point: Lively joined her husband on the red carpet for the premiere of his film "The Adam Project" in New York City back in February 2022. She pulled out all the stops for the event, arriving in a dreamy pastel Atelier Versace couture gown that featured multiple shades of blue, lavender, cream, and pink. The gown boasted a plunging neckline with a sweeping off-the-shoulder cape. Playing with moods, Lively arrived wearing an oversized denim jacket with a pink Chanel bag, but she removed both to walk the carpet. She finished things off with circular statement earrings.
Blake Lively's bright party dress brought all the fun
Again playing the supportive partner, Blake Lively attended another premiere for one of Ryan Reynolds' films — this time, for "Deadpool & Wolverine" in 2024. And although they appear to be a united couple, there's no denying that there are some glaring red flags in Lively and Reynolds' relationship that are hard to ignore. Nevertheless, Lively continues to show her undying support for her very successful husband, and the "Deadpool & Wolverine" afterparty was no exception. She brought some va-va-voom to the event in a blue and red minidress from the Balmain Spring/Summer 2024 collection. She amped up the red tones by pairing the dress with red heels and bright red lipstick. She pulled her hair back in a high ponytail and, as usual, wore several statement rings. It's clear that she doesn't go anywhere without an array of rings!
Blake Lively brought the Statue of Liberty to life at the Met Gala
Blake Lively drew inspiration from the Statue of Liberty for the 2022 Met Gala, which was fitting since the theme was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." The expectation was that guests would arrive in gilded glamor, and Lively might have won the challenge. The star wore a Versace dress that transformed at the event; first, she exhibited the copper effect of the dress, before unveiling a blue tone by untying a long train that was tied around her waist. Even her gloves changed. The shifting colors on the Art Deco gown was meant to reflect the patina of the State of Liberty, perhaps the most iconic piece of architecture in New York City. "Instead of looking to fashion to influence the dress, I looked to New York City architecture and the classic buildings," Lively told The Cut. It was all in homage to New York.
Blake Lively makes an oversized orange cape do the work
Blake Lively went for drama and texture at the 2024 Los Angeles Country Museum of Art (LACMA) Art + Film Gala, an event to honor visual artist Simone Leigh and director Baz Luhrmann. Lively donned a minidress and oversized cape created by Australian fashion designer Tamara Ralph. The designer described her unique creation in an Instagram post, writing: "The actress was sensational in a handcrafted diamond chainmail minidress encrusted with resplendent rose gold, pink and dazzling topaz crystals accompanied by an opulent topaz silk taffeta cape."
Fans, designers, and onlookers alike went wild over Lively's chainmail outfit. "The detail on this dress is stunning and the combination with the cape is magnificent. She looks gorgeous," a fan commented on the designer's post. "Perfect dress for the gorgeous Blake Lively," another admirer chimed in. Clearly, this combination of short and long was a huge hit with fashionistas.
Blake Lively's feather dress set the tone for the 2017 Met Gala
Blake Lively attended the 2017 Met Gala in an Atelier Versace gown that shone with gold beading and blue feathers. The theme of the gala that year was "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between" to celebrate the Japanese artist Rei Kawakubo. Lively's dress featured draped beading that descended into an array of blue-tone feathers, and she wore her hair up in a ponytail to let the dress do all the talking. What's more, the actor's accessorizing was no joke for this event; she wore $3.5 million worth of jewelry by both Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewels. Her triangular earrings were festooned with 82-carat Burma sapphires, and she also wore a 10-carat triangle diamond ring by Lorraine Schwartz. Ryan Reynolds matched his wife for the occasion, wearing a Versace tuxedo with a blue tie that coordinated with Lively's feathers. They were definitely the power couple of the Met Gala that year, as they frequently are.
Blake Lively's beaded minidress and mushroom bag is too cute to handle
Blake Lively took time off from advertising "It Ends With Us" in July 2024 to promote her new hair care line, Blake Brown. While the line was well-received at first, the launch came as one more bump in Lively's most controversial moments. The film "It Ends With Us" centers around domestic violence, but many fans felt like Lively was flippant about the serious subject matter and showed more interest in promoting her hair line. However, we have to give credit to Lively's dress during this launch, just as an aside.
While out in the Meatpacking District in New York City, Lively wore a beaded minidress by the brand Dauphinette, who went into detail on Instagram about the work that went into creating this piece. "Our hand-beaded Chinoiserie minidress. Over 300 hours of sewing, all accomplished in our Brooklyn studio," they wrote. Lively complemented her meticulously crafted garment with red Christian Louboutin heels, a bag in the shape of a mushroom, and more Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Blake Lively went for silver at SNL's 50th Anniversary
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attended the 50th Anniversary party of Saturday Night Live in February 2025, amidst Lively's ongoing lawsuit against "It Ends With Us" director and star Justin Baldoni. The messy legal drama is just part of what the cameras don't show us about Lively. However, Lively and Reynolds appeared unbothered at the SNL event, with the "Gossip Girl" star wearing a silver, floor-length gown by Tamara Ralph. The dress featured echos of her floral styling from the "It Ends With Us" press tour with blossoms around her waist. It also stunned thanks to a variety of gemstone sizes all over the gown. She wore her hair long, pulled to one side, with coordinating silver earrings. Lively's level of glam showed a dedication to appearing above the fiery media drama around her contentious battle with Baldoni, and frankly, she looked so good that we almost believed her.
Blake Lively wore a Britney Spears throwback
On August 6, 2024. Blake Lively wore a one-shoulder multi-colored Versace dress at the "It Ends With Us" New York City premiere.If the dress looked familiar, it's likely because we've seen this stunning 'fit before. Lively paid homage to pop icon Britney Spears, who wore the same piece at the Donatella Versace runway show in Milan, Italy back in 2002."Britney has meant so much to me," Lively told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. "To see a woman who works so hard and, again, such extraordinary circumstances and is telling her story and authoring her story ... As a Millennial girl, Britney was the ultimate reason you want to sparkle and shine." The memorable dress was bedazzled with flowers and butterflies, fitting for Lively's character, Lily Bloom, who opens a flower shop. Lively added further sparkle by wearing several Lorraine Schwartz rings to coordinate with the many colors of the dress, along with 50-carat pale pink earrings.
Blake Lively goes fresh in florals and white
On July 31, 2024, Blake Lively paid a visit to the "Live with Kelly and Mark" talk show in New York City, and for the occasion, she stuck to her floral theme of the summer for her "It Ends With Us" press tour. Lively wore a white, vintage Vivienne Westwood dress. The vintage dress paired perfectly with her own pair of Christian Louboutin heels that featured ruffled flowers. Lively wore several bracelets, large floral earrings, and her signature statement rings. "The jewelry is Lorraine Schwartz, of course," Lively explained in a video shared on TikTok, while showing her hands and earrings to the camera. "Florals for Lily Bloom. Look at that, come on. Insane," she added. Lively wore her hair parted to the side and pulled up in a high ponytail, a great idea to handle the muggy humidity of the city in the summertime.
Blake Lively goes pink for the Met Gala
Blake Lively went for pale pink at the 2016 Met Gala in New York City. The theme that night was "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology," a theme that explored the juxtaposition of handmade fashion in the age of technology. To achieve this look, Lively worked with Burberry's Christopher Bailey, who explained that her silk organza gown, complete with a flowing cape in floral designs, centered on British flowers that were hand sewn but created using technical fabrics. In this way, Lively's dress aligned with the theme of the night. The gown also featured a high slit, revealing a shimmery fabric underneath. There were even flower petals coming out of the top of her bodice, so she looked like a technological garden. Lively wore a bold red lip and wore her hair pulled back in an updo so that her pink dangle earrings could shine.
Blake Lively's fluffy red jacket is the best accessory
For the London screening of "It Ends With Us" that took place on August 8, 2024, Blake Lively arrived in an ensemble that was both full of texture and bursting with color. Lively wore another dramatic gown by Tamara Ralph that boasted a bust adorned of blossoms in pale pinks and reds. The strapless dress featured a plunging neckline, and a long, silver skirt. She paired the dress with a large, red feather coat that she wore draped off of her shoulders to bring a rich mix of feel and balance to the red carpet ensemble. Of course, Lively wore jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz to bring out the color of the shimmering orchid and cherry blossom details in the dress. Those unmistakeable pink earrings were a nice touch! She wore red lipstick to coordinate with her bright coat and wore her hair down, in sweeping goddess curls.
Blake Lively wears Oscar de la Renta on Good Morning America
Blake Lively wore an edgy, black and white strapless dress when she made an appearance on "Good Morning America" in November 2017. The "Age of Adaline" donned a gown from Oscar de la Renta's Spring 2018 collection that featured yellow, black, and green detailing in the mode of modern art. Lively paired the dress with snake skin heels and block earrings. While Lively has long moved on from "Gossip Girl," the style of that show impacted her own fashion taste forever, which likely accounts for the fact that she doesn't work with a stylist and can create looks like the one she sported on "Good Morning America" all on her own. "The impact of the fashion on [Gossip Girl] was greater than anything else," Lively told Vogue in 2022. "And it definitely changed my life." We see the residual effects of that still.
Blake Lively rocks a floral minidress in New York City
While continuing her press tour for "It Ends With Us" in August 2024, Blake Lively stepped out in New York City wearing a floral minidress by Oscar de la Renta that literally looked like an exploding flower bouquet wrapped around her body. The dress shifted in tones, beginning with rich purples across her chest, descending into bright oranges along her midsection, and cutting off with cheerful, yellow flowers. Lively's decision to wear so much floral was in honor of her character, Lily Bloom. "I tend to dress like my characters when I'm doing a movie because fashion is always the way in," Lively told People. "I tend to dress like the character because I fall in love with whatever that is." She wore simple, strappy heels and pulled her hair back in a high, voluminous ponytail to keep the attention on the artistic detailing of her dress.
Blake Lively takes on feathers
Blake Lively took on New York City in late July 2024 wearing a textured dream by the brand Dauphinette. The pale blue dress featured a delicately detailed print of cherubs dancing amongst music notes in a hand-illustrated print by designer Olivia Cheng. It then explodes into a pastel frenzy of yellow, pink, blue, and white ostrich feather trim, starting at the thigh and ending above the ankle. It was like cotton candy in a dress. In the original images of the Dauphinette dress on the brand's website, the model wears the $3,495 dress loose and un-gathered; however, Lively chose to cinch the dress at her waist with a chain belt to create a more defined silhouette. She coordinated the look with rainbow pastel heels. She also added glittering statement earrings by Lorraine Schwartz that stood out thanks to her hair being pulled back and away from her face in her go-to ponytail.
Blake Lively's burgundy Met Gala gown was a masterpiece
The best Blake Lively look of all time is, undoubtedly, her regal 2018 Met Gala dress. The theme of the Met Gala that year was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," and Lively arrived wearing a baroque, burgundy work of art by Versace that allegedly took more than 600 hours to create. The gold and red dress featured an exaggerated train with ornate jewels along the bust. "This is, without a doubt, my favorite look of all time," Lively said of this gown while going through her life in looks with Vogue. So, it's Lively's favorite, too! The "Green Lantern" star explained that she had asked Versace to extend the train by 8 feet and got very involved in the production. Her headpiece was made by Lorraine Schwartz using brass and brown diamonds. Lively said that this is her most cherished look because it's so striking, and we have to agree.