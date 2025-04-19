The Royal Tradition Kate Middleton Refuses To Let Her Kids Participate In
Catherine, Princess of Wales, might have upheld certain royal traditions, like appearing on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital after the birth of all three of her children, but there's one tradition she's refusing to let her kids participate in — blooding. This age-old custom consists of a hunting expedition, where royal children make their first kill and then proceed to smear the animal's blood on their faces. According to Tom Quinn's book, "Yes Ma'am – The Secret Life of Royal Servants," Catherine "put her foot down and insisted there will be no blooding for her children."
Royal commentator Amanda Matta told The List exclusively that it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that Catherine isn't allowing her children to be subjected to the ancient tradition. "This isn't about making a big statement, as the moment wouldn't be public. Instead, it's about setting boundaries for her family that align with her own values, even when royal tradition suggests otherwise," Matta said. She added that the monarchy would be remiss to assume the media wouldn't get a hold of photographic evidence of the ritual somehow, adding that even photographs of Prince William and Catherine's private holiday going skiing with their kids in the French Alps in April 2025 managed to make it into the public sphere. "Moves like this show Kate is thinking not just about what's expected, but about what's right for her children and how those decisions land with the broader public," Matta further explained.
Prince Harry recounted his own experience with the tradition in his tell-all memoir, "Spare," describing it as a rather traumatic experience. "He [his stalking guide] placed a hand gently behind my neck, and... pushed my head inside the carcass," the prince wrote. "My nose and mouth were full of blood, guts and a deep, upsetting warmth."
Catherine might break with yet another royal tradition
Given Prince Harry's graphic description of the blooding tradition, it's no wonder Kate Middleton doesn't want her kids to partake in it. Catherine has defied royal tradition on more than one occasion, and word on the street is she might do it again soon. According to reports, the princess doesn't want her oldest son, Prince George, to follow in the footsteps of the royals before him when it comes to his education. It's become a given that the men in the royal family attend Eton, an elite all-boys boarding school. While Prince William is apparently quite eager for George to follow in his footsteps, Catherine decidedly is not. "Kate's preference is for George to be at a co-educational school, so he can be with his siblings, which is what Kate experienced at Marlborough with her sister, Pippa, and brother, James," royal expert Katie Nicholl told the Mirror (via the New York Post).
It seems Catherine and William are yet to reach a final decision. They were spotted touring a University College School in Hampstead in December 2024, followed by a trip to Highgate School in the same area. Reports indicate that Catherine would like to see George attend her alma mater, Marlborough College. Whether William will budge remains to be seen. "William has very fond memories of Eton, which has a long history with aristocrats and members of the royal family," Nicholl noted, but she didn't rule out the possibility of the couple once again breaking with royal tradition for the sake of their children.