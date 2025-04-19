The Royal Tradition Kate Middleton Refuses To Let Her Kids Participate In

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, might have upheld certain royal traditions, like appearing on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital after the birth of all three of her children, but there's one tradition she's refusing to let her kids participate in — blooding. This age-old custom consists of a hunting expedition, where royal children make their first kill and then proceed to smear the animal's blood on their faces. According to Tom Quinn's book, "Yes Ma'am – The Secret Life of Royal Servants," Catherine "put her foot down and insisted there will be no blooding for her children."

Royal commentator Amanda Matta told The List exclusively that it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that Catherine isn't allowing her children to be subjected to the ancient tradition. "This isn't about making a big statement, as the moment wouldn't be public. Instead, it's about setting boundaries for her family that align with her own values, even when royal tradition suggests otherwise," Matta said. She added that the monarchy would be remiss to assume the media wouldn't get a hold of photographic evidence of the ritual somehow, adding that even photographs of Prince William and Catherine's private holiday going skiing with their kids in the French Alps in April 2025 managed to make it into the public sphere. "Moves like this show Kate is thinking not just about what's expected, but about what's right for her children and how those decisions land with the broader public," Matta further explained.

Prince Harry recounted his own experience with the tradition in his tell-all memoir, "Spare," describing it as a rather traumatic experience. "He [his stalking guide] placed a hand gently behind my neck, and... pushed my head inside the carcass," the prince wrote. "My nose and mouth were full of blood, guts and a deep, upsetting warmth."