Kate Middleton Defies Tradition By Taking Over Royal Duty That Charles Never Gave Diana
After a very tumultuous year of cancer treatment, absence from the public eye, and lots of rumors, Catherine, Princess of Wales reportedly planned to stay lowkey in 2025. Yet, despite paring back some of her past duties, the royal has taken on a very special new role. And, it proves that Kate has more power in the royal family than you might realize.
Kate has officially been granted the ability to give out royal warrants. This honor is one that wouldn't typically be given to the Princess of Wales. In fact, the Princess of Wales has not had this duty since George V's reign, which began back in 1910. His wife, Mary of Teck, was able to issue royal warrants. King Charles III had the honor when he was Prince of Wales and started issuing royal warrants in 1980. Yet, Princess Diana was not given this ability. Consequently, it's easy to see how Kate being awarded the honor is a sign that she has a level of respect among the royal family that was earned by more than just her title. In fact, issuing royal warrants became something that Queen Elizabeth II was known for while on the throne. Since Kate is on the track to become queen consort when William, Prince of Wales takes over as king, the fact that she is following in Elizabeth's footsteps may indicate just how much faith the rest of the royals seem to have in her leading the monarchy in the future.
What does it mean to give out a royal warrant?
Receiving a royal warrant is a high honor for a company or citizen, and it can make for quite a boom in business. The award is given to folks who have provided the royal family with products or services. This includes a wide range of different types of business and is not limited to companies in the UK. The honor gives the "grantee," as they are called, the right to display the Royal Arms for up to five years, showing off their association with the monarchy. The honor is basically like getting a five-star review from the royal family. And, as you might imagine, this can be good for business.
Now that Kate Middleton is a grantor, meaning that she can give out royal warrants, she has the power to give her favorite brands and businesses some good press. More than 800 grantees currently hold this honor. Consumer behavior expert Dr. Amna Khan told the BBC that the royal warrant is "the best endorsement any product can get. All any logo wants to say is that [this company is] different and distinct — and it doesn't get much more distinct than the royal family." According to her, "They streamline purchasing decisions and these products will make consumers feel elevated, buying into status and nostalgia." And, now that Kate has the power to give royal warrants, it's safe to assume that plenty of new brands will get the seal of approval.
Becoming a royal warrant grantor will likely become an extension of Kate's fashion influence
Evidently, getting a royal warrant is a coveted prize for businesses. Yet, Kate Middleton has had influence over brands' success long before becoming a grantor. As Kate's style has changed through the years, she has solidified herself as a fashionista, and this influence reportedly gives the UK's fashion industry a billion dollar bump annually. Pieces of clothing that Kate wears to public events have been known to sell out in less than a day. In fact, this influence is so huge that it even earned its own name: the "Kate effect."
So, in many ways, it is only natural that Kate, who already has a massive impact on promoting brands she loves by simply wearing them, should be able to give out an honor that these brands can use for advertising. Alexander McQueen, who designed Kate's wedding dress, Emmy London, whose shoes and bags she regularly sports, and Jenny Packham, who often dresses the princess for upscale events, are among the designers that folks believe will soon be snagging a coveted royal warrant. Evidently, this new gig will be a perfect fit for the already influential Princess of Wales.