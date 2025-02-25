Kate Middleton Defies Tradition By Taking Over Royal Duty That Charles Never Gave Diana

After a very tumultuous year of cancer treatment, absence from the public eye, and lots of rumors, Catherine, Princess of Wales reportedly planned to stay lowkey in 2025. Yet, despite paring back some of her past duties, the royal has taken on a very special new role. And, it proves that Kate has more power in the royal family than you might realize.

Kate has officially been granted the ability to give out royal warrants. This honor is one that wouldn't typically be given to the Princess of Wales. In fact, the Princess of Wales has not had this duty since George V's reign, which began back in 1910. His wife, Mary of Teck, was able to issue royal warrants. King Charles III had the honor when he was Prince of Wales and started issuing royal warrants in 1980. Yet, Princess Diana was not given this ability. Consequently, it's easy to see how Kate being awarded the honor is a sign that she has a level of respect among the royal family that was earned by more than just her title. In fact, issuing royal warrants became something that Queen Elizabeth II was known for while on the throne. Since Kate is on the track to become queen consort when William, Prince of Wales takes over as king, the fact that she is following in Elizabeth's footsteps may indicate just how much faith the rest of the royals seem to have in her leading the monarchy in the future.

