Tragic Details About Walton Goggins' First Marriage

The following article includes mention of suicide.

If you are up to speed on Season 3 of "The White Lotus," then you are probably as shocked by the ending as we are — if you haven't, beware of spoilers ahead. Rick Hatchett, played by the incomparable Walton Goggins, avenges his father's death by shooting the man who killed him. But, the man he guns down at the White Lotus resort was actually his father. And, without all the classic "White Lotus" melodrama, actor Goggins related to his character's tragic loss.

The actor married Leanne Knight in 2001, and by 2004, the pair were estranged. According to Canyon News, the Canadian native owned a dog-walking business in Laurel Canyon, California, where she and Goggins built a life. But on November 12, 2004, Knight died by suicide. "Leanne made everyone feel special, whether it was a rescue dog that was out of control or a friend that never had time to sit down and have tea," the 2004 article read.

"I thought it was really unrecoverable for me," he told GQ. "Life on the other side of that. And I spent the next three years looking for an excuse — not to end it, but certainly putting myself in situations that were questionable, not with drugs or anything like that, just life experiences and traveling. And I really went all over the world."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org