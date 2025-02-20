Why The Cast Of White Lotus Season 3 Looks So Familiar

Writer/director Mike White's HBO show "The White Lotus" first premiered in 2021, one of the first television shows to have emerged from the pandemic, complete with an impressively catchy soundtrack. It's a satire set at a series of luxury resorts around the world, taking a scalpel to the depraved, depressed, dejected lives of the upper class. It's funny and sexy, outrageous and offensive, and — given the number of dead bodies that keep turning up at these hotels — occasionally pretty violent.

Advertisement

After a two-year break, the show finally returned in February 2025. In addition to introducing us to a new White Lotus hotel, this time in Thailand, there's a new crop of guests that fans are excited to watch lose their minds. White handles everything himself, penning each script and directing every episode, and he told Time that this time around, he's going big. "I do feel like the other seasons were a rehearsal for this one," he said. "There's stuff that I've never directed before."

Going big includes a larger cast, too, full of faces both familiar and new. As the season unfolds and all their various conflicts bubble up to the surface, fans may find themselves wondering just why the cast of Season 3 of "The White Lotus" looks so familiar. Fear not — we've got a guide for you below.

Advertisement