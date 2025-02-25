The Real-Life Partners Of The White Lotus Season 3 Stars

There is, to put it mildly, a lot of eye candy on "The White Lotus." In addition to being a biting satire of the luxurious lives of the rich and fabulous, the show is also downright steamy. It may surprise viewers, then, to learn that the show's creator, writer/director Mike White, is squeamish about filming that kind of stuff on set. As he told NPR, "As a director, I'm very timid about asking people to undress and get into sexual situations. It's not my wheelhouse." He had to push through, though, because that's often what the show is all about. "It just felt like it was important," he said, "because it really is baked into the narrative."

As viewers eagerly soak up the twists and turns in all of these characters' romantic lives, it's only natural to wonder what's going on behind the scenes. The third season of "The White Lotus" features movie stars and television legends, franchise favorites and underrated character actors, all getting mixed up in the drama together. Off-screen, though, many of these actors are happily settled into long-term relationships, thankfully avoiding the insane romantic entanglements their characters get up to. Read on to learn more about the real-life partners of the stars of "The White Lotus" Season 3.