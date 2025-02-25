The Real-Life Partners Of The White Lotus Season 3 Stars
There is, to put it mildly, a lot of eye candy on "The White Lotus." In addition to being a biting satire of the luxurious lives of the rich and fabulous, the show is also downright steamy. It may surprise viewers, then, to learn that the show's creator, writer/director Mike White, is squeamish about filming that kind of stuff on set. As he told NPR, "As a director, I'm very timid about asking people to undress and get into sexual situations. It's not my wheelhouse." He had to push through, though, because that's often what the show is all about. "It just felt like it was important," he said, "because it really is baked into the narrative."
As viewers eagerly soak up the twists and turns in all of these characters' romantic lives, it's only natural to wonder what's going on behind the scenes. The third season of "The White Lotus" features movie stars and television legends, franchise favorites and underrated character actors, all getting mixed up in the drama together. Off-screen, though, many of these actors are happily settled into long-term relationships, thankfully avoiding the insane romantic entanglements their characters get up to. Read on to learn more about the real-life partners of the stars of "The White Lotus" Season 3.
Carrie Coon is married to famed playwright Tracy Letts
Laurie, Carrie Coon's character on the third season of "The White Lotus," has just gone through a difficult divorce. She's on a trip to Thailand with two childhood friends in an effort to forget about what a mess her personal life is, only to find herself on the outs among the other women.
In real life, though, Coon is happily married to playwright and actor Tracy Letts. He's the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer behind plays like "August: Osage County," and he's acted in films like "Lady Bird," "Little Women," and "The Post." Because they're both part of the industry, Coon and Letts have a creative partnership in addition to a romantic one. She told Chicago magazine that she's often her husband's first reader. "He gets really nervous, and I set up somewhere and he'll bring me a glass of water. And then he goes away. But not so far that he can't hear, like, when I'm laughing or not laughing," she said. "I'm always so moved that he cares what I think, 'cause I think he's really smart."
On "The Julia Cunningham Show," Coon teased her husband about his interest in acting on "The White Lotus." "Here's the thing about Tracy," she said. "He's allergic to the sun, and he hates the ocean. And so this was not the season for him. He needs to be in some cold weather season down the line."
Jason Isaacs has been married to Emma Hewitt for decades
"Harry Potter" star Jason Isaacs plays Timothy Ratliff on the third season of "The White Lotus," the patriarch of a family that has some seriously messed-up stuff going on. His kids seem incestuously interested in each other; his wife can barely bring herself to take an interest in family conversation; and there are pesky reporters calling to ask him about his involvement in some shady business deals, even though The White Lotus doesn't allow phone use in public areas.
Thankfully, Isaacs's personal life seems significantly less dysfunctional than his character's. Isaacs has been married to Emma Hewitt for decades, and on Instagram, he credited his wife with helping him get sober. In 2020, he shared a photo of their younger selves and wrote, "My beautiful wife Emma and I in Sep 1998 looking pretty happy. We weren't." He added, "Only when I admitted that I needed help did my life change." In an essay for The Big Issue, he mused, "Without her there is no me that I recognize or would want to know."
The couple have daughters together, and he confessed that it's hard to see his children grow up. "Sometimes I'm filled with despair that they're building their own independent lives," he wrote, "and then I'm reminded that's only possible because Emma and I have done our job properly."
Michelle Monaghan's husband stays out of the limelight
On "The White Lotus," "True Detective" star Michelle Monaghan plays an actor named Jaclyn Lemon. She's famous enough that other people at the resort recognize her, but she's looking forward to relaxing with some friends she's known since before her career took off. It's a shame that everyone involved seems desperately insecure, something that's sure to bubble to the surface as the season goes on.
Thankfully, Monaghan's longtime husband Peter White seems quite secure in the fact that his wife is a famous movie star. In fact, Monaghan filmed "Mission: Impossible III" during what should've been the couple's honeymoon, shortly after they got married. In an interview with Collider, she recalled White giving her encouragement to film an intimate scene with her co-star Tom Cruise. "I come home at the end of the day, open up the hotel room, and he said, 'How was it?'" Monaghan related. "I was like, 'Oh my god, it was amazing. He was so nice. It was great.' He goes, 'How cool is it that you were making out with Tom Cruise on our honeymoon?'"
Like her "White Lotus" character, Monaghan seems to enjoy her privacy. In an interview with Madeleine Thompson, she explained, "It ... helps that my husband of 20 years, Peter, is not in the biz and we maintain a pretty low-key and private life, which I treasure."
Leslie Bibb is in a relationship with Oscar winner Sam Rockwell
Leslie Bibb's character on "The White Lotus" is named Kate, and she's the third member of Jaclyn Lemon's vacation trio. Whereas Jaclyn is trying to relate to her old friends and Laurie is trying to swallow her desperate unhappiness, Kate just seems happy to gossip. Seriously; anytime she catches one of the other women alone, she can't help but pick the missing friend apart.
Bibb's own personal life is a source of interest for fans because she's in a long-term relationship with Oscar-winner Sam Rockwell. Though they've never married, Bibb and Rockwell have been together for more than a decade. In an interview on "The Rosie Show," Bibb told Rosie O'Donnell that she and Rockwell met at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, and he was the first famous person she'd ever dated. They locked eyes in the lobby, and Bibb knew right away. "Sometimes, you just get struck," she said. Initially, she played it cool, telling him she wasn't interested in a serious relationship. "I think three weeks later," she recalled, "I was like, 'I love you so much.'"
Because both actors are often busy shooting, they try to visit each other every three weeks. Shooting "The White Lotus" in Thailand for six months, however, was tough. As Bibb told The Daily Mail, "[W]e ended up having to go three months. I had to go to South Africa." Being apart, she said, was the most difficult part of the shoot.
Patrick Schwarzenegger is engaged to a model named Abby Champion
On "The White Lotus," Patrick Schwarzenegger plays the sex-obsessed Saxon Ratliff. He's not embarrassed at all to talk about sex in front of his family, joking about hoping for a happy ending at his hotel-provided massage as often as he makes cracks about how hot he thinks his sister is.
Like Saxon, Schwarzenegger comes from money. He is, after all, the son of "The Governator" and Maria Shriver, which technically makes him part of the Kennedy clan. His sister Katherine is married to Chris Pratt, and his cousin once dated Taylor Swift. In addition to his famous family, Schwarzenegger has had a star-studded relationship history all his own. He's dated stars like Miley Cyrus and A.J. Michalka of "Aly & AJ" fame, but these days, Schwarzenegger is engaged to a model.
Her name is Abby Champion, and they've been together for more than a decade. He gushed about their relationship to InStyle, telling the magazine that even though they've been engaged since before he filmed "The White Lotus," they still have no particular wedding plans. Instead, they're happy to have their daily walks on the beach, considering themselves basically already married because they've been together so long. "[W]e're better as humans together than we would be apart," he said. "We bring out the best in each other. I feel that I'm the best version of myself with her and I think she does as well."
Sam Nivola's girlfriend is an Apatow
If you're a fan of shows about rich families behaving badly, "The White Lotus" star Sam Nivola may look familiar from his role on Netflix's "The Perfect Couple." On that show, Nivola was the youngest brother in a family desperate to hold on to their inheritance, even going so far as to commit murder. On "The White Lotus," we haven't seen Nivola's family members kill anyone, but a lot about the Ratliffs's storyline seems like it might be just as explosive.
As the son of Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola, the actor behind Lochlan Ratliff is a nepo baby in real life, too. It's fitting, then, that he's dating another one because he is in a relationship with Iris Apatow. She's the daughter of director Judd Apatow and actor Leslie Mann and the younger sister of "Euphoria" star Maude Apatow. In other words, this up-and-coming young couple have more Hollywood connections than, well, the average season of "The White Lotus" has stars.
Whereas a lot of the older stars on the show had to be away from their families for a long time, Sam was able to bring Iris to stay with him in Thailand while he filmed. He told People that she visited for several months, revealing, "It was so great to have a taste of home ... and it was so nice of her to sacrifice that time to come be with me, and I'm incredibly grateful to her."
Walton Goggins' wife Nadia Conners is a filmmaker
Walton Goggins plays Rick on the third season of "The White Lotus," a middle-aged guy who's in Thailand with his younger girlfriend Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood). After Chelsea befriends a model named Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon), they meet Chloe's boyfriend: Greg (Jon Gries), the man who terrorized Jennifer Coolidge's character Tanya in the show's first two seasons. Rick is judgmental of the fact that Chloe seems to be an escort, even though we don't really know how he and Chelsea wound up together.
Thankfully, Goggins's real-life romantic life is significantly less complicated. He's been married to filmmaker Nadia Conners since 2011, and they wed shortly after Conners gave birth to their son Augustus. He spoke about married life in an interview with Military.com that year, reflecting, "[T]o be in a relationship with someone who has something profound to say about everything, that's a real gift to have that in your union. ... You know, we all want to be loved."
Even though they're both in the industry, Goggins and Conners relocated to New York's Hudson Valley, leaving Los Angeles behind. In a home tour for Architectural Digest, Goggins revealed that he took the lead on decorating their home with an eye toward their son. "I'm a poor kid from Georgia," he said. "How great is it to have our child grow up around art and music and great furniture and all these things that are so life-affirming?"
LISA is rumored to be dating watch CEO Frédéric Arnault
Though the cast of the third season of "The White Lotus" is full of heavy hitters, the most famous of the bunch might just be LISA. The actor behind the friendly White Lotus employee Mook is actually a member of the K-pop group BLACKPINK, the sensation responsible for hits like "How You Like That" and "Kill This Love." Whereas many of the storylines on "The White Lotus" are full of drama and dysfunction, Mook's budding romance with fellow resort employee Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong) seems mostly just sweet.
Along those lines, LISA doesn't really talk about her offstage and off-screen romantic life, but fans have been able to piece together that she's in a relationship with LMVH big-wig Frédéric Arnault. He's the head of the luxury fashion conglomerate's watch division, meaning he oversees brands like TAG Heuer. They've been photographed together all around the world, spotted by fans on dates in romantic locations like Paris and Italy.
Though LISA hasn't directly spoken about the relationship, she did drop a clue in her solo single "Moonlight Floor (Kiss Me)." In it, she sings, "Green-eyed French boy got me trippin'/On that accent off your lips." Then, she asks, "How your tongue do all those tricks?" ... Ma'am!
Arnas Fedaravičius is dating an actor named Emeraude Toubia
The too-beautiful guests of The White Lotus aren't the only ones who have viewers salivating. Much like the characters in the show, fans are also swooning over a Lithuanian actor named Arnas Fedaravičius, who plays a "health mentor" called Valentin. As resort figurehead Sritala (Lek Patravadi) tells the guests in the season's first episode, "Everyone requests him because he's handsome."
Anyone hoping to request Fedaravičius for their own lives, however, should know that he's already taken. The star of "The Last Kingdom" is in a relationship with an actor named Emeraude Toubia, perhaps best known for starring on 55 episodes of the Freeform series "Shadowhunters." While Fedaravičius was in Thailand to shoot "The White Lotus," Toubia visited him, and the two were able to do some traveling on their own. He told Vogue Scandinavia that they also just hunkered down at the fancy location where the series was shooting, acknowledging that it was luxurious enough. "Sometimes we wanted to [travel], but we're already at the Four Seasons," he joked.
Toubia shouted out her man on Instagram alongside a carousel of snapshots taken on the set of "The White Lotus." "From one amazing moment to the next! So proud of you, @arnasfederman!" she wrote. "Thank you for bringing me along on this unforgettable ride."
Ke Huy Quan's wife is named Echo
Ever since Ke Huy Quan won an Oscar in 2023, it seems like he's been everywhere all at once. His February 2025 was particularly packed; in addition to starring in an action-comedy called "Love Hurts," the "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" star also surprised fans by showing up on "The White Lotus." Or at least his voice did. Fans of the actor certainly recognized him on the other end of the line in the show's second episode, freaking out about the FBI on a desperate phone call with Jason Isaacs' character Timothy.
Between his child stardom in films like "The Goonies" and his more recent career resurgence, Quan spent several decades out of the spotlight. He worked as a stunt coordinator and fight choreographer on numerous films, but for the most part, Quan focused on his personal life. That included his marriage to Echo Quan, who works as a translator on film sets. In fact, she was a translator on "Everything Everywhere All at Once," the movie that won her husband his Academy Award. In a since-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter (via People), the movie's directors revealed, "Echo Quan (On Set Translator) was the secret soul to our film set. ... Echo used to work for Wong Kar-wai when she was in Hong Kong. ... This is her first job in the industry since she has moved here. She teared up when we hired her. But we're the lucky ones!"