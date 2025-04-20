Marla Maples' Baby Tribute To Tiffany Suggests Where She Stands With Ivanka

Tiffany Trump's lavish, but total fashion nightmare for all involved of a baby shower, which took place in Miami in April 2025, was not just a happy celebration of her soon-to-arrive first child with husband Michael Boulos; it was also an event that revealed quite a lot about the relationships between the various Trump women. While no one was expecting her father Donald Trump — a man who regularly forgets he has another daughter when giving shoutouts to his family — to attend, Melania Trump also blew off Tiffany's baby shower for the most predictable reason: To spend time with her son, Barron Trump, seemingly confirming that she doesn't have a close relationship with her younger stepdaughter.

On the other hand, Tiffany and Ivanka Trump's relationship is apparently much closer than people might think. Ivanka not only hosted the party but also shared a loving tribute to her "sweet sister" on Instagram afterwards. "Tiff, you're going to be the most wonderful mama. Your baby boy is already so loved — and so lucky to have you! Love you!" Ivanka wrote alongside photos of her and Tiffany. Another surprise from the baby shower was the interaction between Ivanka and Tiffany's mom Marla Maples. Following the gathering, Donald's second wife took to Instagram to share several photos, including one of her lovingly cradling her daughter's baby bump and another posing next to Ivanka and Tiffany.

She also subtly confirmed that there's no bad blood with Ivanka by making a special mention of her and expressing her gratitude for Ivanka's efforts to make Tiffany's baby shower extra special. "A beautiful day celebrating my daughter Tiffany's 1st baby shower surrounded by love, family, and dear friends. Thank you, Ivanka, for hosting such a stunning and heartfelt gathering — a memory we'll cherish forever," Maples wrote.