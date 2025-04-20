Marla Maples' Baby Tribute To Tiffany Suggests Where She Stands With Ivanka
Tiffany Trump's lavish, but total fashion nightmare for all involved of a baby shower, which took place in Miami in April 2025, was not just a happy celebration of her soon-to-arrive first child with husband Michael Boulos; it was also an event that revealed quite a lot about the relationships between the various Trump women. While no one was expecting her father Donald Trump — a man who regularly forgets he has another daughter when giving shoutouts to his family — to attend, Melania Trump also blew off Tiffany's baby shower for the most predictable reason: To spend time with her son, Barron Trump, seemingly confirming that she doesn't have a close relationship with her younger stepdaughter.
On the other hand, Tiffany and Ivanka Trump's relationship is apparently much closer than people might think. Ivanka not only hosted the party but also shared a loving tribute to her "sweet sister" on Instagram afterwards. "Tiff, you're going to be the most wonderful mama. Your baby boy is already so loved — and so lucky to have you! Love you!" Ivanka wrote alongside photos of her and Tiffany. Another surprise from the baby shower was the interaction between Ivanka and Tiffany's mom Marla Maples. Following the gathering, Donald's second wife took to Instagram to share several photos, including one of her lovingly cradling her daughter's baby bump and another posing next to Ivanka and Tiffany.
She also subtly confirmed that there's no bad blood with Ivanka by making a special mention of her and expressing her gratitude for Ivanka's efforts to make Tiffany's baby shower extra special. "A beautiful day celebrating my daughter Tiffany's 1st baby shower surrounded by love, family, and dear friends. Thank you, Ivanka, for hosting such a stunning and heartfelt gathering — a memory we'll cherish forever," Maples wrote.
Ivanka and Maples once had very different views on their relationship
With Ivanka Trump and Marla Maples' history, it wouldn't be a stretch to assume that there was some tension there at some point. Ivanka's father, Donald Trump, was caught cheating on her mom, Ivana Trump, with Maples, and the scandal and subsequent messy divorce made their family tabloid fodder for years to come. Maples was the stepmother of Ivanka and her siblings Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump during the former model and real estate tycoon's marriage, which lasted from 1993 to 1999. Ivanka, who was only 11 years old when her parents parted ways in 1992, once suggested that any bond that may have formed between her and Maples disappeared following their split.
"I'm not [close with Maples]," Ivanka confessed to People in July 2016, reasoning, "She was out in California and really my relationship is with Tiffany." However, just months after that interview, the former model seemingly contradicted her former stepdaughter's comments. On Instagram, in January 2017, she posted an old photo of her, a teenage Ivanka, and a toddler Tiffany all smiles on the slopes in Telluride, Colorado. "Appreciating moments with these two special girls," Maples captioned it.
She also notably reposted a snap of her and a then-15-year-old Ivanka at a basketball game later that same year, and hinted that they were close enough to spend one-on-one quality time together. "Loved seeing this on IG posted by a fan of Ivanka's. Since it's basketball season [and] #tbt I had to share. I was 1st asked to coach the celeb team since it was all boys playing [and] I said if I can play [and] bring some girls along I'm all in! So happy Ivanka joined me #SpecialMoments," Maples wrote.