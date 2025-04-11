Melania Trump Blew Off Step-Daughter Tiffany's Baby Shower For The Most Predictable Reason

Tiffany Trump is retiring her former party girl lifestyle and trading it in for a family. The younger daughter of President Donald Trump is expecting her first baby with husband Michael Boulos — an announcement her father accidentally spoiled. Naturally, the Trump family went all out in celebrating Tiffany's pregnancy with a lavish baby shower and gender reveal party. The Peter Rabbit-themed April 6, 2025 event was planned by her older sister, Ivanka Trump, according to Tiffany, who posted about the special occasion on her Instagram. The soon-to-be mother shared a carousel of photos with her friends and family, including one with mom Marla Maples. But two people were missing from the crowd.

According to a source who spoke with People, Donald and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, were not in attendance. The president may have had a good excuse — he's probably still busy sweating over Signalgate, though the Palm Beach Post reported that he was on the golf course. But Melania's absence was puzzling, considering that she's been in Tiffany's life since her stepdaughter was five. The insider revealed to People that it's not "surprising" that Melania didn't show and that she really didn't have "any reason" to be at the event. The excuse was that the former model "has her own schedule, even on weekends." Knowing she spent the weekend with her son, Barron Trump, provides a bit of clarity. It seems Melania may always put her son above her stepchildren.