Melania Trump Blew Off Step-Daughter Tiffany's Baby Shower For The Most Predictable Reason
Tiffany Trump is retiring her former party girl lifestyle and trading it in for a family. The younger daughter of President Donald Trump is expecting her first baby with husband Michael Boulos — an announcement her father accidentally spoiled. Naturally, the Trump family went all out in celebrating Tiffany's pregnancy with a lavish baby shower and gender reveal party. The Peter Rabbit-themed April 6, 2025 event was planned by her older sister, Ivanka Trump, according to Tiffany, who posted about the special occasion on her Instagram. The soon-to-be mother shared a carousel of photos with her friends and family, including one with mom Marla Maples. But two people were missing from the crowd.
According to a source who spoke with People, Donald and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, were not in attendance. The president may have had a good excuse — he's probably still busy sweating over Signalgate, though the Palm Beach Post reported that he was on the golf course. But Melania's absence was puzzling, considering that she's been in Tiffany's life since her stepdaughter was five. The insider revealed to People that it's not "surprising" that Melania didn't show and that she really didn't have "any reason" to be at the event. The excuse was that the former model "has her own schedule, even on weekends." Knowing she spent the weekend with her son, Barron Trump, provides a bit of clarity. It seems Melania may always put her son above her stepchildren.
Melania is playing hooky among 'challenging times'
In the week before Tiffany Trump's shower, Melania Trump spoke on using "love" to overcome turbulent roads. In her speech at the State Department's April 1 International Women of Courage Awards, the first lady said (via YouTube): "Throughout my life, I have harnessed the power of love as a source of strength during challenging times. Love has inspired me to embrace forgiveness, nurture empathy, and exhibit bravery in the face of unforeseen obstacles."
Lately, Melania has reportedly separated herself from the White House and her husband, supposedly seeing Donald Trump's presidency as one of the "challenging times" to which she refers. Melania's deep bond with Barron Trump, however, might be the saving grace in her situation, which could be the reason she spends her weekends in New York instead of D.C. or even Florida with her stepchildren. Barron is wrapping up his first year at New York University and has hinted that he has no interest in living at the White House. It seems both Barron and his mother are happy to keep their distance, even during special occasions like Tiffany Trump's baby shower. It looks like there will be more Manhattan penthouse years in Melania's future.