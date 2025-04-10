Tiffany Trump's Baby Shower Was A Fashion Nightmare For Everyone There
Pregnancy is currently looking good on Tiffany Trump. Glowing in her gowns, going on ski trips, showing off her baby bump, Tiffany has been living the luxe life. And on Sunday, April 6, Tiffany got to show off once more when her sister Ivanka Trump threw her a lavish baby shower and gender reveal party. Themed after Peter Rabbit and other Beatrix Potter characters, the springtime event was the perfect place for Tiffany to reveal that she's having a baby boy — and for her friends and family to bust out their tacky fashion for the occasion.
Considering that Donald Trump ruined Tiffany's pregnancy announcement, it seems that Tiffany was determined to have a successful and elegant shower. Even if her guests were insistent on wearing the most eye-catching fits possible. Similar to the fashion nightmares of Tiffany's wedding, many of her guests decided to go all out with some interesting choices for the baby shower. Some usual fashion offenders were in attendance: Lara Trump and Marla Maples wore some questionably fun attire. Even Donald Trump Jr.'s new girlfriend Bettina Anderson made some waves. It seems that everybody decided to grab their florals and strut their stuff for Tiffany's shower.
Ivanka Trump spent a lot of money to look a little tacky
As the hostess with the mostest, Ivanka Trump had rolled out the red (or perhaps baby boy blue) carpet for sister Tiffany Trump's shower. Sharing in an Instagram post that, "I had so much fun planning and hosting a Peter Rabbit-themed baby shower for my sweet sister Tiffany!" She detailed that the party favors were "inspired by Beatrix Potter's world — from bunny tails to garden treats." The dress Ivanka chose to wear for the occasion, however, lacked any semblance of Potter's whimsy.
According to the Daily Mail, the outfit Ivanka wore was an Agua by Agua Bendita strapless dress in a pastel blue with cream floral print. The $980 piece also has a black velvet tie holding it all together, which feels incredibly out of place no matter how confident Ivanka is that she can pull it off. It's doubtful that this is one of Ivanka's outfits with a hidden message, although the subliminal vibes are that of trying to appear effortless but failing. The dress has a little too much going on, making it a bolder statement than what Tiffany was wearing, and no one ever wants to be overshadowing the guest of honor.
Lara Trump confused the baby shower for a rodeo
Feeling stuck in a pastel era, Lara Trump was one of the few to wear pink to the party. Coming off the heels of accidentally matching outfits with husband Eric Trump, Lara once again grabbed the wrong piece from her closet for this occasion. Whereas the gender of the baby wasn't revealed until the party got started, it does seem that most chose to wear blue, making Lara's pink skirt really stand out. The skirt is a cute cut and great length, but the top portion of her outfit feels disjointed. The tank top makes everything appear overly casual, like Lara might be hitting the gym shortly after the event. And then there's the hat.
Giant, sweeping, and comically white, the "Coachella meets cowboy" hat Lara opted to wear to the shower is certainly something. While it's not the most controversial outfit Lara has ever worn, it still feels like she misunderstood the assignment. Especially when standing next to Tiffany, dressed in a custom hand-painted gown by Ema Savahl Designs and looking like an ethereal pregnant "Pride and Prejudice" character. In comparison, Lara looks well underdressed and like she thought the shower was happening in a barn instead of at Ivanka Trump's sweeping estate.
Bettina Anderson accidentally channeled Kimberly Guilfoyle
Nestling in nicely to her new surroundings, Bettina Anderson made an appearance at Tiffany Trump's baby shower. As the new mistress-turned-girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., Anderson has done her best to set herself apart from Don Jr.'s ex Kimberly Guilfoyle. However, the dress she wore to Tiffany's shower proved once again that Anderson and Guilfoyle actually have quite a bit in common.
Seen in an Instagram post posing alongside Ivanka Trump, Tiffany, and Lara Trump, Anderson is boasting the shortest hemline of the bunch, something Guilfoyle would have also totally done. Anderson also chose to show the most skin, baring her arms in her chunky tank dress. Whereas the cocktail dress does have a timeless feel to it, this one doesn't quite nail it. The pattern is a little too grandma for how youthful the rest of it seems. Plus, considering how covered up the rest of the guests appear to be, it appears that Anderson was the only one willing to show off her killer legs, making it really seem like all the guests were trying to steal Tiffany's thunder in one way or another.
Karen Shiboleth wore a confusing Barbie-inspired look
Though Tiffany Trump has had to say goodbye to her former party girl ways, her friends from a previous era did make an appearance at her baby shower. One such person was socialite Karen Shiboleth, seen in this Instagram post wearing a blue bodycon dress and aggressively pink heels. While Shiboleth was, "Celebrating the mama to be," her dress was certainly a ploy for attention — and not all of it good.
The blue and pink are incredibly close to the marketing colors for the "Barbie" movie, making Shiboleth appear prepared to welcome both a Barbie or a Ken. However, with Barbiecore shifting throughout the ages, the colors do ultimately clash with each other. The blue is too bright, the pink is too neon. The intensity of her blue dress is overshadowing Tiffany in her muted gown. Hopefully the friendship between her and Tiffany won't be rocked too hard by this loud outfit.
Marla Maples was trying to relive her 'Dancing With The Stars' days
Marla Maples, ex-wife of Donald Trump and mother to Tiffany Trump, made a grand entrance at Tiffany's baby shower. Seen in this Instagram post, Maples is all smiles as she stands next to her daughter and soon-to-be grandson. Even though she's glowing from head to toe, the same cannot be said about the look Maples chose to wear. Feeling a little ballroom inspired, it almost seems as if she simply reached for an old "Dancing With the Stars" dress and called it a day.
While the fit of the dress does show off Maples' stunning figure, the color and pattern choice is also a bit odd. Pink flowers bloom on a green (or maybe it's supposed to be blue?) background, however when taking the pattern in as a whole, the color the viewer is left with is actually brown. It feels like Maples accidentally dressed up as a rose garden, getting lost in the scenery.
Though Maples has undergone quite the stunning transformation since being married to Donald, she still seems to keep her fashion choices firmly rooted in the past. The overall feeling of it is one of the 1980s, but had she lost the ruffles at the bottom and shortened the hem, this look would feel much more updated and appropriate for 2025.