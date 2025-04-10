Tiffany Trump's Baby Shower Was A Fashion Nightmare For Everyone There

Pregnancy is currently looking good on Tiffany Trump. Glowing in her gowns, going on ski trips, showing off her baby bump, Tiffany has been living the luxe life. And on Sunday, April 6, Tiffany got to show off once more when her sister Ivanka Trump threw her a lavish baby shower and gender reveal party. Themed after Peter Rabbit and other Beatrix Potter characters, the springtime event was the perfect place for Tiffany to reveal that she's having a baby boy — and for her friends and family to bust out their tacky fashion for the occasion.

Considering that Donald Trump ruined Tiffany's pregnancy announcement, it seems that Tiffany was determined to have a successful and elegant shower. Even if her guests were insistent on wearing the most eye-catching fits possible. Similar to the fashion nightmares of Tiffany's wedding, many of her guests decided to go all out with some interesting choices for the baby shower. Some usual fashion offenders were in attendance: Lara Trump and Marla Maples wore some questionably fun attire. Even Donald Trump Jr.'s new girlfriend Bettina Anderson made some waves. It seems that everybody decided to grab their florals and strut their stuff for Tiffany's shower.