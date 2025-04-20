Celebs Who Ditched Their Teslas To Stick It To Elon Musk & Trump

For a brief moment there, it seemed like Elon Musk's multi-million dollar investment in Donald Trump's presidential campaign had really paid off. The tech billionaire poured an eye-watering $290 million into the Republican politician's 2024 re-election campaign. However, Musk appeared to be reaping the fruits of his investment shortly after Trump's win in November since Tesla's stocks went up by 39% and took the company's market cap to over $1 trillion. That increase made him a whopping $70 billion richer, bringing his total net worth to an estimated $320 billion.

Unfortunately for Musk, that bump turned out to be more of a blip because Tesla's stocks started dropping in 2025. According to CNBC, the automobile giant's stocks went down by 36% in the first quarter of the year, marking the company's poorest performance for any period since 2022. To make matters significantly more embarrassing, the plummet even led Tim Walz to make a brutal joke at Musk's expense. The electric vehicle manufacturer wasn't faring well with the public either since people started selling their Tesla shares and cars to protest his addition to the government.

While speaking at a Wisconsin Town Hall, Musk admitted that the protesting had negatively impacted him personally, remarking, "What [the protesters are] trying to do is put massive pressure on me, and Tesla I guess, to you know, I don't know, stop doing this," per CBS News. He continued, "My Tesla stock and the stock of everyone who holds Tesla has gone, went roughly in half. I mean it's a big deal." Even celebrities couldn't help but join the movement and get rid of their Teslas in order to make it abundantly clear how they felt about the divisive businessman.