Celebs Who Seemingly Can't Stand Kimberly Guilfoyle
As a former Fox News personality (who left in the wake of misconduct allegations) and current member of Donald Trump's campaign for re-election, Kimberly Guilfoyle is no stranger to conflict. Swatting away several rumors of internal feuds with supposed allies and colleagues like Ivanka Trump and external rivalries with political opponents like Kamala Harris, the current fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. can't seem to catch a break. Known for making some inappropriate choices, it should not come as a surprise that many celebrities do not care for Guilfoyle.
A minor celebrity herself, Guilfoyle really rose to fame when she attached herself to the Trump team after her divorce from California governor Gavin Newsom. However, it was her 2020 Republican National Convention speech that really opened her up to vitriol. From late night hosts to Broadway stars, here's a peek at some of the celebrities who can't stand Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Jimmy Kimmel doesn't care for Kimberly Guilfoyle
Not one to shy away from slamming any member of the Trump family, Jimmy Kimmel also spared no sass for Kimberly Guilfoyle. After Guilfoyle gave a sad speech at a dinner for the Florida Republican Party, the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host prepared quite the monologue. The moment that seemed to stand out the most to Kimmel was when Guilfoyle referred to Donald Trump's current presidential campaign as "The Art of the Comeback" (a reference that was supposed to point towards Trump's book, "The Art of the Deal"). This prompted Kimmel to point out how clownish Guilfoyle looks, poking at the fact most conservatives have issues with Drag Queen Story Hour, but they still love to lay their makeup on thick themselves.
This wasn't the only missive in the speech Guilfoyle gave. In another low blow to her fading career as part of the Trump campaign, she even had to plead with the audience for applause at one point. "We are ready, we are willing, and we are able to spark a new era of American exceptionalism ... You can clap for that," she said to an unenthused crowd (via X). Perhaps it was how late in the evening she gave her speech, or maybe it's just her time to get out of the spotlight.
Stephen Colbert also can't stand Kimberly Guilfoyle
After Kimberly Guilfoyle's over-the-top Republican National Conference speech in 2020, Stephen Colbert — and other late night hosts — found fodder for mockery. In an infamous monologue, the "Late Show" host is seen spewing several insults in Guilfoyle's direction. Starting off easy with a quippy response to her dig at California, Colbert brings up the fact that Guilfoyle is not only from there, but her ex-husband Gavin Newsom is still the governor of the state. "I think I know who was awarded custody of the rage," Colbert continued.
After Guilfoyle's iconic "the best is yet to come," howl, Colbert was found hunching under his desk asking "is the loud lady gone" before calling Guilfoyle a "vengeful banshee who will haunt your dreams." However, he wasn't the only late night host or celebrity to glom onto this moment. "The Daily Show" took to what was then Twitter, now X, to make their own post.
Bette Midler and others harp on Kimberly Guilfoyle's RNC scream
After Kimberly Guilfoyle gave an overly-passionate speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention, the drama spilled over with Bette Midler. The Broadway legend and "Hocus Pocus" star wondered if Guilfoyle would ever stop yelling after the event (via X). She then went on to suggest that "Saturday Night Live" would be able to pull off a perfect impression of Guilfoyle, saying in a post on X, "Can't wait for Cecily Strong to play Kimberly Guilfoyle on SNL!!! So much material, so little time."
However, Midler wasn't the only star to come out of the woodwork for this moment. Amazing actress and professional clap back queen Yvette Nicole Brown wrote in an X post, "Let #ThePurge BEGIN!!!" under a photo of Guilfoyle howling. Beloved "Star Trek" actor and activist George Takei also got a quick dig in on X, using a clip of Elmo from "Sesame Street" surrounded by flames as a comparison to Guilfoyle.
Aubrey O'Day has nothing nice to say about Kimberly Guilfoyle
Danity Kane singer and possible previous mistress to Donald Trump Jr., Aubrey O'Day has quite the bone to pick with Kimberly Guilfoyle. In an interview on Michael Cohen's "Mea Culpa" podcast, the "Damaged" singer dished on her steamy alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr. as well as poked barbs at his current fiancée. At one point O'Day went so far as to say she doesn't understand how he could find waking up "next to [Guilfoyle's] face every morning," a pleasant experience.
It makes sense that O'Day would not be a fan of Guilfoyle, considering how often O'Day mentions the connection she felt she and Don Jr. had together, admitting on the "Sofia With an F" podcast that she went on a drug-induced trip to come out the other end and realize she played a part in how things ended up. Still, Aubrey O'Day has somewhat cordial things to say about her alleged ex, even if none of those warm feelings are extended to Kimberly Guilfoyle.
The entire Trump family might not like Kimberly Guilfoyle
It's long been rumored that the family members of Donald Trump, including Trump himself, don't care for Kimberly Guilfoyle. When Melania Trump's memoir "Melania" came out, former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham provided some behind-the-scenes information that pointed towards Melania's distaste for Guilfoyle. It seems Melania Trump didn't care for Guilfoyle demanding payment for a speech to introduce Donald Trump on January 6, 2021. The former first lady has said (per SheKnows) that she doesn't like "people profiting off of her husband, or her family."
Lately, the only person seemingly willing to defend Kimberly Guilfoyle is her future brother in law, Eric Trump. After Ivanka cropped Guilfoyle out of a photo from Tiffany Trump's wedding, Eric Trump spoke to Page Six to downplay the rumors. "I completely disagree with the narrative and happen to think the world of Kimberly," the younger Trump brother said. Only time will tell if Guilfoyle is really on the outs with the Trump family or not.