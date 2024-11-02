Celebs Who Seemingly Can't Stand Kimberly Guilfoyle

Not one to shy away from slamming any member of the Trump family, Jimmy Kimmel also spared no sass for Kimberly Guilfoyle. After Guilfoyle gave a sad speech at a dinner for the Florida Republican Party, the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host prepared quite the monologue. The moment that seemed to stand out the most to Kimmel was when Guilfoyle referred to Donald Trump's current presidential campaign as "The Art of the Comeback" (a reference that was supposed to point towards Trump's book, "The Art of the Deal"). This prompted Kimmel to point out how clownish Guilfoyle looks, poking at the fact most conservatives have issues with Drag Queen Story Hour, but they still love to lay their makeup on thick themselves.

Advertisement

This wasn't the only missive in the speech Guilfoyle gave. In another low blow to her fading career as part of the Trump campaign, she even had to plead with the audience for applause at one point. "We are ready, we are willing, and we are able to spark a new era of American exceptionalism ... You can clap for that," she said to an unenthused crowd (via X). Perhaps it was how late in the evening she gave her speech, or maybe it's just her time to get out of the spotlight.