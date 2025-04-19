From Elon Musk to Mia Farrow and Eddie Murphy, some celebrities have a lot more kids than you may realize. But few can hold a candle to Natalie Suleman, also known as Octomom. Unlike what her media-dubbed nickname would suggest, the media personality, who used to go by the name Nadya, is actually a mother to 14 children. Although she had six children already after undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF), she wanted one more — but that one baby ended up being eight. With such sudden notoriety, Suleman became the "poster person for mommy shaming," as she told E! News in March 2025.

"Octomom was conceived by the media," she explained, saying "this caricature" the public perceived her to be was "the polar opposite of my true character." Although Suleman made some of her misfortunes known over the years, she's been much more open in regard to the devastating circumstances that have befallen her and her children now that her octuplets are nearly grown up. From her failed relationship to the media circus that followed her pregnancy and her struggle to support her children, here are the tragic details about "Octomom" Natalie Suleman's life.