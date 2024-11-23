Tragic Details About Kate Gosselin

After both Jon and Kate Gosselin were accused of having affairs in May 2009, pop culture observers naturally assumed their marriage might not be long for this world. It seems that Kate assumed the same thing, telling People that she was having doubts that they'd be able to stick it out. "I don't know that we're in the same place anymore, that we want the same thing. I've been struggling with the question of 'Who is this person?' for a while," she said. "It's one of those things where you can try to make it go away, but there's blaring, red flashing lights" (via Wayback Machine).

Doing interviews about each other in the press is probably a bad sign, and sure enough, a month later, Jon and Kate announced that they were going their separate ways. "Jon's activities have left me no choice but to file legal procedures in order to protect myself and our children," Kate said (via People). Jon released his own statement, claiming that he too had their children's best interests at heart. "We are no different than other couples and parents who are facing a crossroads in their marriage," he said. "I am of course deeply saddened that we are divorcing."

The divorce was an acrimonious one, and both Gosselins continued to speak out against one another publicly. In an appearance on "The Ellen Show" (via Today), Kate slammed her husband's willingness to talk to the media. "I just know that on TV or off TV," she said, "I've been very much targeted and torn apart."

