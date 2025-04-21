What We Know About JD Vance's Mother's Struggle With Addiction
J.D Vance's tragic, real-life story is largely centered around his mother, Beverly Vance's, struggles with addiction. Through Beverly's September 2024 interview with The New York Times, we learned that her issues started when she took Vicodin to ease a headache. But Beverly gradually grew reliant on the feeling of being on painkillers and eventually began experimenting with prescription drugs too, which she had easy access to because of her work as a nurse. Beverly's addiction ultimately ended up costing her both her job and her nursing license. Of course, it also gravely affected her ability to care for her children.
In his bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," the former Ohio Senator offered some insight into how he dealt with his mother's addiction as a child, writing, "For years, I had made excuses for Mom." JD continued, "I had tried to help manage her drug problem, read those stupid books about addiction, and accompanied her to N.A. meetings." Elsewhere in the book, the Trump staffer recalled how he had once said something to greatly annoy his mother when she was driving. And, in retaliation, Beverly started speeding up to the extent where 12-year-old JD was fearful for his life.
However, at one point, she slowed the car down to reach into the backseat and hit him. At that moment, JD managed to exit the car and call for help. Speaking to NBC News in 2017, the future vice president confessed that he initially felt glad that he had walked away from the terrifying incident with his life intact. But that relief was quickly overshadowed by the loneliness from watching his mom get arrested.
Beverly Vance celebrated 10 years of sobriety in 2025
Beverly Vance's New York Times interview also detailed how she eventually became completely estranged from her kids. By 2015, she was at the lowest point of her life since Beverly didn't have a place to call home and had to sleep in her car. Around the same time, JD Vance and his sister Lindsay Vance were living under the care of their grandparents. However, Beverly started turning her life around and checked into a sober house.
Shortly after leaving the facility, she once again came close to her past because Beverly sadly had no choice but to live in a former drug hub. As a result, it wasn't uncommon for her to come face to face with people who sought drugs from the dealer who resided there before her, but she continued on her journey to sobriety regardless. Once JD graduated with his law degree from Yale, he found her a new home. Although JD's relationship with his mother has been full of ups and downs, they eventually got to a better place.
In fact, when the former Ohio senator took the stage at the 2024 Republican National Convention, he was happy to share that his mom was nearly a decade sober. Then, in March 2025, the vice president celebrated the official 10th anniversary of Beverly's sobriety in The White House. "This is one of the president's challenge coins," JD proudly informed his mom while presenting her with the gift, per the New York Post. "He asked me to give this to you. And I will say that I love you, and I'm so glad that we're here. I love you."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).