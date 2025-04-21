What We Know About JD Vance's Mother's Struggle With Addiction

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

J.D Vance's tragic, real-life story is largely centered around his mother, Beverly Vance's, struggles with addiction. Through Beverly's September 2024 interview with The New York Times, we learned that her issues started when she took Vicodin to ease a headache. But Beverly gradually grew reliant on the feeling of being on painkillers and eventually began experimenting with prescription drugs too, which she had easy access to because of her work as a nurse. Beverly's addiction ultimately ended up costing her both her job and her nursing license. Of course, it also gravely affected her ability to care for her children.

In his bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," the former Ohio Senator offered some insight into how he dealt with his mother's addiction as a child, writing, "For years, I had made excuses for Mom." JD continued, "I had tried to help manage her drug problem, read those stupid books about addiction, and accompanied her to N.A. meetings." Elsewhere in the book, the Trump staffer recalled how he had once said something to greatly annoy his mother when she was driving. And, in retaliation, Beverly started speeding up to the extent where 12-year-old JD was fearful for his life.

However, at one point, she slowed the car down to reach into the backseat and hit him. At that moment, JD managed to exit the car and call for help. Speaking to NBC News in 2017, the future vice president confessed that he initially felt glad that he had walked away from the terrifying incident with his life intact. But that relief was quickly overshadowed by the loneliness from watching his mom get arrested.