J.D Vance's Tragic, Real-Life Story

This article includes mentions of drug addiction, domestic abuse, and violence.

When taking an in-depth look at Vice President-Elect J.D. Vance's background and upbringing, there's no denying the man has defied many odds. Regardless of how people feel about Vance, one has to admit that he managed to rise above his circumstances and achieve something near-impossible for many of those who grew up like he did — becoming the vice president of the United States. Some might have been more forgiving of Vance had he not pivoted on his stance toward President-Elect Donald Trump. The two politicians have a complicated relationship, with Vance once being one of Trump's loudest critics and even likening him to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Now, the two will rule the halls of the White House together.

Vance's upbringing couldn't be more different from Trump's. While the latter was born into a dynasty drenched in money, Vance was born in the Rust Belt, marked by poverty and violence. To make matters worse, his father abandoned him and his mother when Vance was but a toddler, leaving them to fend for themselves. When his mother told him that she and his father were getting divorced and that young Vance had seen the last of his dad, he was heartbroken. "It was the saddest I had ever felt," he wrote in his memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy." "Of all the things I hated about my childhood, nothing compared to the revolving door of father figures."

Vance's father abandoning his family was but the first in a series of tragic events he had to live through, and looking back, one can hardly believe that the boy who grew up in the Rust Belt now gets to call the Naval Observatory home.

