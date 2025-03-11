The Ups And Downs Of JD Vance's Relationship With His Mother

JD Vance's relationship with his mom, Beverly Aikins, came to a head when she was put in handcuffs after a domestic violence dispute. As he explained on NPR's "Fresh Air" in August 2016, things weren't great between them leading up to the incident. At the time, Vance, 12, was staying at his grandma's house when Aikins came over to take him out and apologize to him after an earlier, unspecified dispute. Vance obliged and went with his mom, but something enraged her while driving. "She sped up the car on the highway [...] it seemed at the time like she was driving over 100 mph," Vance explained. "And she just kept on saying, 'I'm going to crash this car and kill us both.'"

A scared Vance retreated to the backseat, which enraged Aikins even more. She eventually stopped the vehicle, but out of fear that she would get physical with him, Vance got out and ran through a field to a stranger's house for help. His mother was then arrested and charged with domestic violence, which gave him conflicting feelings. "In that moment, I just felt relieved, and I thought to myself, 'Alright, I'm going to live another day,'" he recounted to Megyn Kelly in a 2017 interview. However, at the same time, he was devastated. "I was just really sad and felt very lonely," he said. "I'm sitting in the back of this police cruiser; they just arrested my mom."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.

