JD Vance Embarrassing Wife Usha Is Becoming A Habit (& We Get The Divorce Rumors)

There are a myriad of strange things about JD and Usha Vance's marriage, and eagle-eyed netizens have spotted plenty of signs that the Vances' relationship might not last. Divorce rumors have hounded the couple ever since JD commenced his term as President Donald Trump's second in command, and it's no wonder, really, especially when you take into account the amount of times Usha has been publicly embarrassed by her husband since he took office. For instance, while they were attending the National Symphony Orchestra concert at the Kennedy Center, Usha and JD had to endure loud boos from an unimpressed crowd as the couple settled into their seats. Usha appeared noticeably uncomfortable, and people were quick to point it out on social media. "The boos were so loud that even his wife couldn't hide her embarrassment!" one user quipped on X, formerly known as Twitter.

JD also made quite the blunder when he supported Elon Musk's rehiring of a DOGE employee who made racist comments about Indians in February 2025. JD took to X to let the world know that he agreed wholeheartedly with Musk's decision, writing, "I obviously disagree with some of Elez's posts, but I don't think stupid social media activity should ruin a kid's life [...] So I say bring him back." Racism shouldn't be dubbed "a stupid social media activity" but we digress. More importantly, how did Usha, who is Indian-American herself, feel about this one? In March 2025, JD embarrassed his wife once again when he proudly told a crowd during a speech, "Anything that I say, no matter how crazy, Usha has to smile and laugh and celebrate," (via X). Ironically, Usha awkwardly smiled and laughed as her husband said this. "Usha: blink twice if you're being held hostage," one netizen joked on X.