JD Vance Embarrassing Wife Usha Is Becoming A Habit (& We Get The Divorce Rumors)
There are a myriad of strange things about JD and Usha Vance's marriage, and eagle-eyed netizens have spotted plenty of signs that the Vances' relationship might not last. Divorce rumors have hounded the couple ever since JD commenced his term as President Donald Trump's second in command, and it's no wonder, really, especially when you take into account the amount of times Usha has been publicly embarrassed by her husband since he took office. For instance, while they were attending the National Symphony Orchestra concert at the Kennedy Center, Usha and JD had to endure loud boos from an unimpressed crowd as the couple settled into their seats. Usha appeared noticeably uncomfortable, and people were quick to point it out on social media. "The boos were so loud that even his wife couldn't hide her embarrassment!" one user quipped on X, formerly known as Twitter.
JD also made quite the blunder when he supported Elon Musk's rehiring of a DOGE employee who made racist comments about Indians in February 2025. JD took to X to let the world know that he agreed wholeheartedly with Musk's decision, writing, "I obviously disagree with some of Elez's posts, but I don't think stupid social media activity should ruin a kid's life [...] So I say bring him back." Racism shouldn't be dubbed "a stupid social media activity" but we digress. More importantly, how did Usha, who is Indian-American herself, feel about this one? In March 2025, JD embarrassed his wife once again when he proudly told a crowd during a speech, "Anything that I say, no matter how crazy, Usha has to smile and laugh and celebrate," (via X). Ironically, Usha awkwardly smiled and laughed as her husband said this. "Usha: blink twice if you're being held hostage," one netizen joked on X.
JD likely embarrassed Usha when he didn't let her visit Greenland on her own
When it comes to Greenland, President Donald Trump is like a dog with a bone — he just won't let his dream to make it a part of the United States go. So off Usha Vance went to pay the country a visit in March 2025, likely in an attempt to make citizens more receptive to the idea. She was all set to spend a few days taking everything in, until JD Vance seemingly decided that she shouldn't brave the icy island on her own and ruined everything. "There was so much excitement around Usha's visit to Greenland this Friday that I decided that I didn't want her to have all that fun by herself. So I'm going to join her," JD announced in a statement on X. "Excitement" wasn't really the right word to describe how the people of Greenland felt about the vice president's visit, however.
One disgruntled netizen posted a picture on X of a red cap with the words "Make America Go Away," alongside the caption: "Stay in your own country." Another added, "You are not welcome. Greenland doesn't want to be a U.S. territory in any shape or form." Before JD decided to accompany Usha, backlash existed, but it wasn't quite as severe. But as soon as he became a part of it, the couple's trip was instantly cut short to one day and all the tourist spots Usha planned on visiting were taken off the table. The Vances' attempt to make the trip look fun failed miserably, while JD's seemingly last-minute decision to tag along hinted that he didn't trust his wife to accomplish anything on her own.