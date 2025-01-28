5 Signs JD And Usha Vance's Marriage Might Not Last

If a former friend of JD Vance who spoke to The New York Times is to be believed, he has changed quite a bit since walking the hallowed halls of Yale. The Ohio native once staunchly supported LGBTQ+ rights, and even famously identified as a "Never Trumper." Naturally, all of that has since changed. JD met his wife, Usha Vance, at Yale, and the two fell madly in love almost instantly. This has left many wondering how Usha feels about who her husband is now, given his radical political transformation over the span of just a few years. Does Usha still recognize the man she married?

Their relationship has been under a glaring spotlight ever since JD got tapped for vice president. It was revealed that Usha used to lean left, with friends telling the Daily Beast that she had no plans to vote for Trump in the 2016 election, favoring his opponent Hillary Clinton instead. Usha's family are all supporters of the Democratic Party, and yet, Usha has made history as the first Indian-American Second Lady, and as a presumed member of the Republican Party, no less. Friends recall that Usha was never much interested in politics and rarely discussed it. Meanwhile, her future hubby was the opposite.

Usha did, however, speak out about January 6, with one insider dishing to the Daily Beast, "Usha found the incursion on the Capitol and Trump's role in it to be deeply disturbing. She was generally appalled by Trump, from the moment of his first election." But now, somehow, she is part of his administration, thanks to her husband's unflinching loyalty to the divisive politician. Friends further insisted that if Usha wasn't all in, she would have jumped ship a long time ago. But is it perhaps just a matter of time?

