The Heartbreaking Loss Modern Family Star Rico Rodriguez Has Suffered

Rico Rodriguez posted a similar tribute on X, formerly known as Twitter, commemorating his beloved father with a photo of himself and Roy Rodriguez sitting together sipping milkshakes at a restaurant. Sofía Vergara, who played Rico's onscreen mother for all 11 seasons of the hit ABC sitcom, reposted the actor's message. "I love you," she wrote simply. Julie Bowen, who played Claire Dunphy, Manny's stepsister, commented: "I love you guys. We are a cheap substitute, but we will always do our best to be your other family."

The production crew made a special tribute for Roy during the ending credits of the Season 8 finale, writing "In memory of Roy Rodriguez" when the final scene ended. "Thank you to my entire cast, crew, and ABC family for this dedication to my dad," the one-time NCIS star sweetly wrote on X in 2017. "This special tribute means so much to my family and I." According to his obituary, Roy is survived by Rico, his wife Diane Rodriguez, and two other sons, Roy "Poppy" Rodriguez Jr. and Ray Rodriguez, as well as daughter Raini Rodriguez, who is also an actor and known for her role in the hit Disney show "Austin & Ally."

Raini posted her own homage to her father on Instagram, gushing that Roy was "the greatest man in my life. His work ethic and sense of humor were two of his greatest characteristics, both of which he shared with me." She concluded her post, "I promise to make you proud daddy. I will love and miss you forever. — Your one and only baby girl."