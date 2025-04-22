The Heartbreaking Loss Modern Family Star Rico Rodriguez Has Suffered
Because of how well he portrays him, you may forget that actor Rico Rodriguez — who is now totally unrecognizable from his days playing Manny in "Modern Family" — isn't actually the son of Gloria and Jay Pritchett. In reality, Rico was born in 1998 to Diane Velasco and Roy Rodriguez. And, at the age of just 18, the TV star sadly lost his father. Rico posted a loving tribute on Instagram in 2017. "This has been the toughest week of my life," he began in the caption. "My Dad was the most kind hearted, loving, hard working, determined, and funny man I have ever known. He was like a super hero, he had the ability to get the best out of you day in and day out."
Roy owned Rodriguez Tire Service in Bryan, Texas, per local station KBTX. He also served as the co-founder and president of La Compania Car Club. In the rest of his tribute, the "Modern Family" star spoke directly to his father. "I'm gonna miss your hugs," he shared. "I'm gonna miss your advice. I'm gonna miss your smile, and I'm gonna miss your laugh. I know you're looking down at us right now giving us the green light to move forward. I miss you Daddy. I'll love you forever — Your youngest."
The cast of Modern Family sent their love to Rico Rodriguez
Rico Rodriguez posted a similar tribute on X, formerly known as Twitter, commemorating his beloved father with a photo of himself and Roy Rodriguez sitting together sipping milkshakes at a restaurant. Sofía Vergara, who played Rico's onscreen mother for all 11 seasons of the hit ABC sitcom, reposted the actor's message. "I love you," she wrote simply. Julie Bowen, who played Claire Dunphy, Manny's stepsister, commented: "I love you guys. We are a cheap substitute, but we will always do our best to be your other family."
The production crew made a special tribute for Roy during the ending credits of the Season 8 finale, writing "In memory of Roy Rodriguez" when the final scene ended. "Thank you to my entire cast, crew, and ABC family for this dedication to my dad," the one-time NCIS star sweetly wrote on X in 2017. "This special tribute means so much to my family and I." According to his obituary, Roy is survived by Rico, his wife Diane Rodriguez, and two other sons, Roy "Poppy" Rodriguez Jr. and Ray Rodriguez, as well as daughter Raini Rodriguez, who is also an actor and known for her role in the hit Disney show "Austin & Ally."
Raini posted her own homage to her father on Instagram, gushing that Roy was "the greatest man in my life. His work ethic and sense of humor were two of his greatest characteristics, both of which he shared with me." She concluded her post, "I promise to make you proud daddy. I will love and miss you forever. — Your one and only baby girl."