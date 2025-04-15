Chrissy Metz Shows Off Major Weight Loss After Confirming Romance With Secret Boyfriend

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ever wondered what happened to Chrissy Metz after "This is Us?" Well, it seems that the answer is that she's living her best life even though we don't hear much about her anymore. Metz has made a big move to Tennessee, penned her second children's book, and is enjoying a new romance. Metz was recently photographed in the city she used to call home, and it's clear that things are coming up roses for the 44-year-old star. She's living proof that change is good.

In 2023, Metz's children's book "When I Talk to God, I Talk About You" hit shelves. While not much time has passed since then, things are looking a bit different for the star. She's written her second children's book, "When I Talk to God, I Talk About Feelings," made the big move out of Los Angeles after over two decades in the city, and she's dropped 100 pounds. She's also in a new relationship, but she's not ready to reveal all about that just yet. Why? Well, she told Us Weekly, "I think that when you keep trying things and expecting different results, that's called the definition of insanity."

So, unlike with her previous boyfriend, Bradley Collins, who she split with in 2023, she's not planning on talking publicly about the new romance anytime soon. "What's the intention of talking about it and sharing it?" she asked adding, "I am just being very cautious and careful."