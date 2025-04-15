Chrissy Metz Shows Off Major Weight Loss After Confirming Romance With Secret Boyfriend
Ever wondered what happened to Chrissy Metz after "This is Us?" Well, it seems that the answer is that she's living her best life even though we don't hear much about her anymore. Metz has made a big move to Tennessee, penned her second children's book, and is enjoying a new romance. Metz was recently photographed in the city she used to call home, and it's clear that things are coming up roses for the 44-year-old star. She's living proof that change is good.
In 2023, Metz's children's book "When I Talk to God, I Talk About You" hit shelves. While not much time has passed since then, things are looking a bit different for the star. She's written her second children's book, "When I Talk to God, I Talk About Feelings," made the big move out of Los Angeles after over two decades in the city, and she's dropped 100 pounds. She's also in a new relationship, but she's not ready to reveal all about that just yet. Why? Well, she told Us Weekly, "I think that when you keep trying things and expecting different results, that's called the definition of insanity."
So, unlike with her previous boyfriend, Bradley Collins, who she split with in 2023, she's not planning on talking publicly about the new romance anytime soon. "What's the intention of talking about it and sharing it?" she asked adding, "I am just being very cautious and careful."
Chrissy Metz is looking and feeling great
Chrissy Metz made the big move down South, but that doesn't mean she's left California behind forever. She was recently spotted sporting a sundress in L.A. and seems to be doing well in the midst of her weight loss journey. Metz is in the area for an upcoming appearance to promote her book. Despite visits to the West Coast, however, it doesn't seem like Metz will be making a move back to La-La Land anytime soon. She's loving Nashville life. "There's a lot going on," she told People about the city. According to her: "There's obviously great music, great food. I grew up in the South, so I'm used to sort of that hospitality — it feels more communal here. In L.A. it was always like, 'Oh, you have an audition? What's it for?' ... It was all very dog eat dog!"
Her new digs are also closer to family and everything else she needs. "I was in LA for 21 years, but my family is in Florida, where I'm from, and during the pandemic, I could drive to them from here. It's just a better quality of life here. Everything is 15 minutes away, and it's just so much less stress," she explained.
And, while she's not ready to reveal who she's dating, we have a feeling she's got them nearby, too. She told Us Weekly that she's feeling "very, very good" about her romance. She also revealed earlier this month on "Live With Kelly and Mark" that she recently visited his family in Nigeria. "They are the most beautiful, special, wonderful people," she said, so it looks like things may be getting serious with the couple!