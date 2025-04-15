Katy Perry Can't Catch A Break From TikTok Hate About Her Journey To Space
On April 14, Katy Perry spent a whopping 4 minutes in space with an all-female crew that included Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez, whose fiancé, Jeff Bezos, founded Blue Origin, the rocket company used for the launch.
When they landed, Perry kissed the ground like she had been away from Earth for just as long as the NASA astronauts who were trapped on the International Space Station for nearly a year. Interviewed by FOX 7 Austin, Perry gave a cringey response when asked how she felt after completing the launch. "I feel super connected to love," she said. "You never know how much love is inside of you ... and how loved you are until the day you launch." Girl. It takes longer to make toast than your flight lasted.
BBC News shared a portion of Perry's interview on TikTok and the comments did not hold back, calling out the singer for being completely out of touch with everyday life. "I'm so tired of seeing rich people be so disassociated from reality," wrote one person. Another posted how many "[people] can't afford their groceries." Others noted that they just wanted to be able to buy a home and afford healthcare. With the rising cost of necessities, one comment hit the nail on the head: "What a tone-deaf, selfish act."
Flying to space isn't cheap
It's unclear how much money Katy Perry and the rest of the crew spent for their commercial break-length journey, though Blue Origin spokesperson Bill Kircos said to CNN that some passengers were riding for free. Meanwhile, the reservation form on Blue Origin's website notes there's a $150,000 deposit that astronaut hopefuls will have to plunk down before they can even begin to set up a time to fly.
While Blue Origin hasn't publicly disclosed their prices, competitor Virgin Galactic charges anywhere from $200,000 to $450,000 (via Associated Press). According to Space Insider, a rocket launch itself costs millions, or even billions, of dollars. It's not cheap, which is why one person's comment on that BBC News TikTok makes an important point: "Imagine how much that money could have helped EARTH." Metro UK also shared a clip of Perry's speech to TikTok, and one commenter wrote, "They could have wiped out medical debt for people and helped food banks." Instead, Perry was able to take a jaunt to space and still remain super wealthy. It seems like Perry should have been focusing on her legal troubles she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom, instead of wasting time, energy, and resources to go to space for a New York minute.