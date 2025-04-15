Katy Perry Can't Catch A Break From TikTok Hate About Her Journey To Space

On April 14, Katy Perry spent a whopping 4 minutes in space with an all-female crew that included Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez, whose fiancé, Jeff Bezos, founded Blue Origin, the rocket company used for the launch.

When they landed, Perry kissed the ground like she had been away from Earth for just as long as the NASA astronauts who were trapped on the International Space Station for nearly a year. Interviewed by FOX 7 Austin, Perry gave a cringey response when asked how she felt after completing the launch. "I feel super connected to love," she said. "You never know how much love is inside of you ... and how loved you are until the day you launch." Girl. It takes longer to make toast than your flight lasted.

BBC News shared a portion of Perry's interview on TikTok and the comments did not hold back, calling out the singer for being completely out of touch with everyday life. "I'm so tired of seeing rich people be so disassociated from reality," wrote one person. Another posted how many "[people] can't afford their groceries." Others noted that they just wanted to be able to buy a home and afford healthcare. With the rising cost of necessities, one comment hit the nail on the head: "What a tone-deaf, selfish act."