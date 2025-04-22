Red Flags In Chip & Joanna Gaines' Relationship That Hint There's Trouble In Paradise

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have long been one of the most beloved couples on TV. The two married in 2003 and later shot to fame on HGTV's "Fixer Upper," working alongside each other to upgrade properties. But it's their relationship that may need a renovation next because the long-time couple has a few red flags we can't ignore.

The two have been very open about their struggle to stay together early in their marriage. Speaking to People in 2023, Chip admitted they had to work seriously hard on their communication to stop their relationship from falling apart. "We pretty quickly had to say, 'We're either going to go at each other and blow this thing up, you and I trying to fight each other about every nook and cranny, or we can figure out how to come together as a team,'" he shared. "We've had our challenges. I don't want to belittle that piece of the equation," he added, admitting it took work to stay together. Joanna also alluded to concerning early trouble, having told People seven years earlier, "Early on we had our fair share of fights and figuring out where the boundaries were." But that's not the only hint of potential trouble in paradise we've noticed.