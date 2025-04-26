Signs Valerie Bertinelli's Split From Mike Goodnough Was Messier Than They Let On

Actress and author Valerie Bertinelli has been open about her struggles in life, but she's been a bit more coy about her complicated relationship history. She was famously married to Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007 and the two remained good friends until Val Halen's death in 2020. Bertinelli began dating Tom Vitale in 2004 and married him in 2011 before separating in 2021. When the divorce was finalized, Bertinelli called it "the second best day of her life" in a video on X, formerly known as Twitter (via ET), all but confirming how stressful the breakup was. She found love again with writer Mike Goodnough, but their breakup appeared to be a tense one as well.

Followers took note of both Bertinelli and Goodnough posting to social media about betrayal and focusing on self love, thinking the former couple were attacking each other with cryptic posts. In an Instagram post on April 1, 2025, Goodnough said his social media activity had nothing to do with Bertinelli. However, he did take a swing at her posting history in a lengthy post of his own. "While I am disappointed in the array of hostile, dishonest, and uncalled for backhanded swipes she continues to take at me, there is no war between us. She just won't stop shooting," he said. "Valerie is in a war with her ghosts. I'm just the guy who catches the bullets. And that isn't new." Ouch, sounds like the romance these two had was less than ideal.