Tom Hanks' Ex-Wife Samantha Lewes Had Such A Tragic Life

E.A. Hanks revealed in her memoir that she has a handful of painful memories from her youth at the hands of her mother. It seems to have started after Tom Hanks divorced Samantha Lewes and she was given primary custody of their children, with the kids spending weekends and summers with their dad. E.A. recalled a time when her famous father tried to pick up his kids from their school in Los Angeles, only to find out that Lewes had moved the children to Sacramento without their father's knowledge. "It turns out we haven't been there for two weeks and he has to track us down," E.A. wrote (via People).

By the time E.A. was a preteen, her mom's condition was taking a turn for the worse. Samantha was having frequent outbursts and would frantically pray "out loud — she used to be able to keep it together in public. That went very quickly," E.A. remembered in her book. A couple of years later was the moment that would change E.A.'s relationship with her mom forever. "One night, her emotional violence became physical violence, and in the aftermath, I moved to Los Angeles, right smack in the middle of the seventh grade," she explained. After that point, E.A. lived primarily with her father, Tom, and would see her mother on weekends. Looking back, E.A. wrote that she thinks it is likely that her mother suffered from bipolar disorder as she had symptoms including paranoia and delusions, but never received a formal diagnosis.

