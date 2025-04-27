Sad Details About Macaulay Culkin's Relationship With His Dad

At just 10 years old, Macaulay Culkin became a household name thanks to his iconic role in "Home Alone." Some of Macaulay's siblings have become prominent actors as well — namely, younger brother Kieran Culkin and youngest brother Rory Culkin. However, the truth about the Culkin boys is that, for all their fame, their upbringing was anything but easy. Macaulay, in particular, has spoken candidly about his estranged relationship with his father, Christopher "Kit" Culkin, describing him as an abusive man who pushed him to pursue acting in the first place. That in mind, it's no wonder why Macaulay decided to step away from the profession for a time.

"[He said], 'Do good, or I'll hit you.' He was a bad man," Macaulay said of Kit during an early-2018 appearance on Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast, adding, "He was abusive, physically and mentally — I can show you all my scars if I wanted to." Kit, a former stage actor, was also allegedly jealous of Macaulay's success. "Everything he tried to do in life, I excelled at before I was 10 years old," Macaulay explained. That said, while speaking to Esquire in 2020, the "Fallout" star clarified that, contrary to popular belief, he never emancipated himself from his parents. Rather, he simply had their names removed from his trust fund amid their custody battle. Apparently, it wasn't until the legal proceedings began that Macaulay learned how much money he had actually made as an actor, as his father (who was also his manager) had kept all that from him.