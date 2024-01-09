What Kieran Culkin's Relationship With His Brother Macaulay Is Like

Macaulay Culkin has a favorite sibling, and it's not his younger brother, Kieran Culkin. In a light-hearted interview for his satirical website BunnyEars, the "Home Alone" star ranked his siblings and placed Rory Culkin in the coveted number one spot. Although Kieran initially held third place, Macaulay explained that he bumped him to runner-up after watching the actor's phenomenal performance in "Succession." The former child star cheekily added that his rankings might change if Kieran took home the 2021 Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor (he didn't, so third it is).

All joking aside, it's evident that the brothers share a close bond thanks in large part to their tumultuous childhood with their father, Kit Culkin, whom they've both been estranged from in adulthood. When Macaulay appeared on the "WTF With Marc Maron" podcast, in 2018, he noted that Kit was a failed actor who couldn't accept that his son had become a breakout star at such a young age. Kit expressed his jealousy through physical and mental abuse. Meanwhile, Kieran told The Hollywood Reporter that he didn't suffer abuse at the hands of his father, "But, he wasn't a good person and, yeah, probably not a good parent."

The Golden Globe winner continued, "He didn't really belong here, and when he was finally gone for good, it made the most sense." Although it's normal for siblings to feel overshadowed by each other's accomplishments at a young age, Kieran didn't share the same sentiment because he used to pity Macaulay for his "Home Alone" fame.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.