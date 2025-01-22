These Hallmark Stars Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors

Hallmark seems to be a love-it or love-to-hate-it channel. For those who hate Hallmark, it seems to come down in part to the predictability of the movies. However, that predictability is also a part of what makes people love Hallmark movies. It's the same for the feel-good, happy ending aspect of the movies; some people love to see that while others think it's too sappy.

But there definitely seem to be far more Hallmark fans than critics considering how many people tune in. Hallmark is perhaps best known for their Christmas movies, making upwards of 40 new movies each year just for the holidays. One thing that Hallmark fans have definitely come to notice is that you see a lot of repeat actors on the Hallmark Channel; some female actors have done dozens of Hallmark movies. Being able to see the same actors play different roles over time makes it easy to see how their looks change.

Sometimes those changes seem to be the result of natural aging or makeup and styling. And sometimes it looks like those changes may have been done by a surgeon. Some have admitted to having work done. Alison Sweeney had plastic surgery after a cancerous growth was found on her nose. Alexa PenaVega has had her lips tattooed to give them an everlasting blush. There are other Hallmark stars who haven't confirmed any surgical interventions, but they still can't shake plastic surgery rumors.

