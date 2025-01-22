These Hallmark Stars Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors
Hallmark seems to be a love-it or love-to-hate-it channel. For those who hate Hallmark, it seems to come down in part to the predictability of the movies. However, that predictability is also a part of what makes people love Hallmark movies. It's the same for the feel-good, happy ending aspect of the movies; some people love to see that while others think it's too sappy.
But there definitely seem to be far more Hallmark fans than critics considering how many people tune in. Hallmark is perhaps best known for their Christmas movies, making upwards of 40 new movies each year just for the holidays. One thing that Hallmark fans have definitely come to notice is that you see a lot of repeat actors on the Hallmark Channel; some female actors have done dozens of Hallmark movies. Being able to see the same actors play different roles over time makes it easy to see how their looks change.
Sometimes those changes seem to be the result of natural aging or makeup and styling. And sometimes it looks like those changes may have been done by a surgeon. Some have admitted to having work done. Alison Sweeney had plastic surgery after a cancerous growth was found on her nose. Alexa PenaVega has had her lips tattooed to give them an everlasting blush. There are other Hallmark stars who haven't confirmed any surgical interventions, but they still can't shake plastic surgery rumors.
Candace Cameron Bure may have had some help keeping her full cheeks
Candace Cameron Bure grew up as a child star of "Full House," and as an adult, she starred in over 30 movies for Hallmark. While Bure left the Hallmark channel behind for the Great American Family channel in 2022, she hasn't been able to leave behind rumors of plastic surgery. Bure has admitted to some cosmetic procedures including laser treatments for dark spots as well as Botox. However, there are some who think that Bure has done more than that to her face with the main theory seeming to be that she's had cheek fillers.
Losing cheek fat and definition is one of the signs of aging. When Bure was young, her cheeks certainly seemed on the rounder side and that doesn't seem to have changed much over time. It could be that her skincare routine is just as fantastic as her genetics, but it could also be that Bure's had a little surgical boost to help keep them youthfully plump.
Lacey Chabert's unchanged look has people wondering how it's possible
Lacey Chabert has become known as the queen of Hallmark Christmas movies; she's starred in 14 of their holiday movies over 10 years. And she still looks as fantastic and fresh-faced as she did when she co-starred in "Mean Girls" as Gretchen Wieners back in 2004. She played one of the "Plastics" in that movie, but has plastic played a part in how she's been able to hold on to her looks so well for all these years?
Chabert hasn't admitted publicly to ever going under the knife, but some people are guessing that from her continually smooth-looking forehead, she's dabbled in injectables like Botox. It's going so far that some of her fans are calling her out online. "After a steady diet of holiday movies this month, I've realized that Lacey Chabert can't act anymore because her face hardly moves," One person on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. "Her acting has died. Her energy is trapped behind a wall. Botox really is poison."
It could be that whatever work she might have gotten done (if she did get any) ties in with the demand for women particularly to keep looking young, no matter their real age. A casting director filed a lawsuit against Hallmark in 2024, citing ageism at the company. Her suit included something that an executive at Hallmark allegedly said about Chabert, "Lacey's getting older and we have to find someone like her to replace her as she gets older," via Variety.
Jill Wagner's face looks as youthful as ever
Jill Wagner has been in over a dozen Hallmark movies, including playing Professor Amy Winslow in the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries franchise "Mystery 101." Wagner's now working with Taylor Sheridan on the series "Lioness." Her hair looks different for that show than it did for her many Hallmark performances, but what doesn't look that much different is her face. It looks pretty much just as smooth and flawless now as it did in her first Hallmark movie "Autumn Dreams" in 2015. This has led people to think that Wagner has had work done, though it's not 100% clear exactly what (if anything) she did. Some Hallmark fans on Reddit commented that she must at least have had Botox as her face didn't seem as expressive in some of her later movies.
"She looks to me like she had some work done on her eyes," one person commented. "Her right eyelid has a strange crease on it in the newer film, 'Bringing Christmas Home.' Also, her skin is weirdly taut across the bridge of her nose." Other theories about the work Wagner may have done included lip filler or even a facelift.
Ashley Williams' fans think her face has changed, and not for the better
Ashley Williams's first Hallmark movie came out in 2015, and she's been in at least one movie for the network every year through 2025. While she's one of Hallmark's beloved leading ladies, some people are getting distracted by Williams's look, leaving them unhappy and convinced that she's had plastic surgery.
For one fan, it was Williams's appearance in "Two Tickets to Paradise" from 2022 that really made them think she'd gone under the knife. "If you've seen her in other movies she looks completely different!" they posted on Reddit. "She had huge round eyes and now they're tiny and slanted upwards!! No facelift? Liar liar pants on fire! I have nothing against it, but don't lie!"
For another, it was "Jingle Bell Run," which came out in 2024. "Her eyes are open so wide all the time, she looks constantly surprised. Her face is too smooth now," via Reddit.
Tyler Hynes's hair has sparked debate
It's not just women on Hallmark who've been subject to plastic surgery rumors — celebrity men can face it too. One rumor mill target is Tyler Hynes. Hynes first joined Hallmark in 2018 and has starred in popular movies on the channel like "Three Wise Men and a Baby" with Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell and "Winter in Vail" with Lacey Chabert. For some, there are questions about whether he's had work done on his face, possibly a facelift.
But the biggest question when it comes to Hynes seems to be about his changing hair, which some fans don't think has come naturally, though it hasn't stopped many from watching. One person on Reddit said, "I've been watching way too much Hallmark, but I think I'm in love with this man. Even so, his hair looks fake." All actors typically get different looks when they're playing different roles, but whether it's just a change in style for Hynes or if he's gotten hair plugs, or a hairpiece, fans just keep having questions!