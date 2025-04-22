Don Jr.'s Awkward Bettina Snub Proves He Values The Spotlight More Than Their Relationship
Donald Trump Jr. has shared a video of him and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson on Instagram, and his ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle might actually want to watch this one for a good laugh. Despite the fact that Don Jr. announced his split from Guilfoyle just four months ago, he is reportedly already taking his relationship with Anderson to the next level and getting serious about her. However, a video clip he shared from the annual White House Easter Egg Roll proves that there may be one person he takes more seriously than Anderson: himself.
On April 21, Don Jr. shared some photos and clips from the White House Easter celebration on his Instagram story. In particularly cocky fashion, he shared a story where he was referred to as "the people's prince" followed by a video from the festivities. The video showed Don Jr. from the back as he observed the chaos and crowds. Cameras were pointed at him as he looked around.
After standing alone for a few seconds, Anderson joined him and looked to be struggling to get his attention. When she seemingly couldn't, she awkwardly slunk out of view. Later in the video, the camera panned to her, standing in the corner, looking on as Don Jr. appeared to continue ignoring her. Based on the clip, it seemed that Anderson wasn't sure what to do or where to go, and her partner seemed entirely disinterested in involving her in the goings-on.
Donald Trump Jr. may be particularly focused on his own public perception
While their relationship has only been public for a few months, an apparent dynamic between Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson is already emerging. Anderson seems more than happy to rub their romance in others' faces with flirty PDA, and she often follows Don Jr. around at public events, appearing uncomfortable. Don Jr., on the other hand, often seems to be ignoring Anderson when they're out and about together and stays more focused on how he appears than making his partner feel at ease.
It's interesting to note that the reportedly humiliating reason Don Jr. ditched Kimberly Guilfoyle for Anderson was all about appearances, too. A source told People, "Don Jr. has always wanted to look good in his father's eyes. Someone like Bettina, who is and has been a model, and is in Waspy circles of Palm Beach is something that would impress him."
It's possible that Don Jr. thinks of Anderson as a way to bolster his image and may be more interested in using her as arm candy during public events than worrying about whether she's feeling comfortable. While Don Jr. may have thought that Anderson was better for his image than his ex was, Guilfoyle was previously married to Gavin Newsom and knew the ins and outs of being a politician's wife. Anderson, on the other hand, may need to work a bit harder to get the hang of it.