Don Jr.'s Awkward Bettina Snub Proves He Values The Spotlight More Than Their Relationship

Donald Trump Jr. has shared a video of him and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson on Instagram, and his ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle might actually want to watch this one for a good laugh. Despite the fact that Don Jr. announced his split from Guilfoyle just four months ago, he is reportedly already taking his relationship with Anderson to the next level and getting serious about her. However, a video clip he shared from the annual White House Easter Egg Roll proves that there may be one person he takes more seriously than Anderson: himself.

On April 21, Don Jr. shared some photos and clips from the White House Easter celebration on his Instagram story. In particularly cocky fashion, he shared a story where he was referred to as "the people's prince" followed by a video from the festivities. The video showed Don Jr. from the back as he observed the chaos and crowds. Cameras were pointed at him as he looked around.

After standing alone for a few seconds, Anderson joined him and looked to be struggling to get his attention. When she seemingly couldn't, she awkwardly slunk out of view. Later in the video, the camera panned to her, standing in the corner, looking on as Don Jr. appeared to continue ignoring her. Based on the clip, it seemed that Anderson wasn't sure what to do or where to go, and her partner seemed entirely disinterested in involving her in the goings-on.