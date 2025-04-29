Summer From Yellowstone Is So Gorgeous In Rare Real Life Snaps With Makeup
Piper Perabo is an actress who isn't afraid to show off her natural beauty. A quick scan through her Instagram reveals two things, the first being that Perabo will often wear little if any makeup when posing for selfies. Secondly, she's rather politically minded, often championing causes that are important to her. This, of course, sounds a lot like her "Yellowstone" character, Summer Higgins, who was introduced in Season 4 as a staunch activist who earns the begrudging respect of Kevin Costner's John Dutton. In general, the Montana-set neo-Western naturally embraces a rather rugged look for its star-studded cast. However, like many of her fellow cast members, Perabo is beyond gorgeous in real life, with or without makeup.
Still, given how rare it seems to be, it feels like a special occasion — not to mention a treat for the eyes — to see Perabo all dolled up for the cameras. Take, for instance, in 2006, when she attended the world premiere of Christopher Nolan's "The Prestige,"- in which she starred opposite the likes of Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, and Scarlett Johansson. By that point, Perabo had already had her star-making turn in the 2000 dancer dramedy "Coyote Ugly," as well as a prominent role in the comedic "Cheaper by the Dozen" duology starring Steve Martin. Granted, 2006 was obviously some time ago now. But just like pretty much all of her "Coyote Ugly" fellow stars, Perabo seems to aging like a fine wine.
Piper Perabo debuted her most daring makeup look in 2008
"Yellowstone" star Piper Perabo pulled off one of her most daring makeup looks to date back in 2008, when she attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York City, which had the theme of "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy." Her attendance seemed fitting, given the fact that she's shared the screen with prominent superhero actors like the aforementioned Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, and Scarlett Johansson. Perabo herself walked the red carpet sporting not only a unique black-and-white dress and a delightfully retro hairdo, but also an eye-catching, dark-red lipstick. The shade was a particularly bold choice for someone like Perabo, who has been opened about the somewhat estranged relationship she had with makeup prior to achieving stardom.
"You know, I wasn't very good at doing makeup when I was in high school, so I didn't wear it at all," Perabo told Allure in 2021 while showing off her simple beauty routine. "My mom doesn't wear any makeup, so – I don't have a sister — so, didn't have anybody to really show me how to do it. And it's kind of hard to learn how to do it out of a magazine. You know, this was before social media and everything. So, I just didn't have the confidence to use it," the actress continued, adding, "And then when I started working in film, I got to sit with all these amazing makeup artists who would tell me little tips."