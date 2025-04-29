Summer From Yellowstone Is So Gorgeous In Rare Real Life Snaps With Makeup

Piper Perabo is an actress who isn't afraid to show off her natural beauty. A quick scan through her Instagram reveals two things, the first being that Perabo will often wear little if any makeup when posing for selfies. Secondly, she's rather politically minded, often championing causes that are important to her. This, of course, sounds a lot like her "Yellowstone" character, Summer Higgins, who was introduced in Season 4 as a staunch activist who earns the begrudging respect of Kevin Costner's John Dutton. In general, the Montana-set neo-Western naturally embraces a rather rugged look for its star-studded cast. However, like many of her fellow cast members, Perabo is beyond gorgeous in real life, with or without makeup.

Still, given how rare it seems to be, it feels like a special occasion — not to mention a treat for the eyes — to see Perabo all dolled up for the cameras. Take, for instance, in 2006, when she attended the world premiere of Christopher Nolan's "The Prestige,"- in which she starred opposite the likes of Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, and Scarlett Johansson. By that point, Perabo had already had her star-making turn in the 2000 dancer dramedy "Coyote Ugly," as well as a prominent role in the comedic "Cheaper by the Dozen" duology starring Steve Martin. Granted, 2006 was obviously some time ago now. But just like pretty much all of her "Coyote Ugly" fellow stars, Perabo seems to aging like a fine wine.