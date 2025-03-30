Yellowstone's Laramie Is Beyond Gorgeous In Real Life

Monica from "Yellowstone" is absolutely stunning in real life. As is the hit series' stunner, Elsa Dutton. You can add another name to the list of gorgeous "Yellowstone" stars: Hassie Harrison, who played Laramie, a hired ranch hand that comes to the Dutton's after her stint as a barrel racer in the rodeo. As Laramie, fans are used to seeing Harrison wearing western apparel, with her long blonde hair worn with bangs, braids, and barrel curls. And though she's pretty, Laramie, aka Harrison, is beyond gorgeous in real life.

But there's much more to Harrison than just a pretty face. This Texas native reportedly finished high school in only one-and-a-half years before moving on and finishing university at age 15. From there she pursued acting, while keeping her finger in the family cattle farming business, Rosewood Beef. Her ranching background made her a perfect fit for "Yellowstone," so much so that show creator Taylor Sheridan actually wrote the Laramie role specifically for her. So she's smart, talented, gorgeous ... Is there a man who's been lucky enough to capture Harrison's heart?