Yellowstone's Laramie Is Beyond Gorgeous In Real Life
Monica from "Yellowstone" is absolutely stunning in real life. As is the hit series' stunner, Elsa Dutton. You can add another name to the list of gorgeous "Yellowstone" stars: Hassie Harrison, who played Laramie, a hired ranch hand that comes to the Dutton's after her stint as a barrel racer in the rodeo. As Laramie, fans are used to seeing Harrison wearing western apparel, with her long blonde hair worn with bangs, braids, and barrel curls. And though she's pretty, Laramie, aka Harrison, is beyond gorgeous in real life.
But there's much more to Harrison than just a pretty face. This Texas native reportedly finished high school in only one-and-a-half years before moving on and finishing university at age 15. From there she pursued acting, while keeping her finger in the family cattle farming business, Rosewood Beef. Her ranching background made her a perfect fit for "Yellowstone," so much so that show creator Taylor Sheridan actually wrote the Laramie role specifically for her. So she's smart, talented, gorgeous ... Is there a man who's been lucky enough to capture Harrison's heart?
Laramie is taken in real life
There is a significant other in Hassie Harrison's life, and it happens to be the same man that captured Laramie's heart on "Yellowstone." Yes, the on-screen couple and real-life relationship are one in the same. In October 2023, Harrison married musician and actor Ryan Bingham, who played Walker, the Dutton Ranch employee with the troubled past. Nothing seems troubled for this couple in real life, however. Bingham, a father of three from his previous marriage, and an Oscar, Golden Globe, and Grammy winner, seemingly has no end of musical talent up his guitar-grazing sleeve. While each is busy with their own projects — her thriller "Dangerous Animals" bows in June 2025, while he is set to tour in the U.S. — the couple makes a point of visiting each other when work takes them to different destinations.
The talented couple haven't abandoned their cowboy lifestyles as celebrities in LA. The duo owns a ranch in Topanga Canyon, though not one that's on a "Yellowstone" scale. Yes, any way you look at it, life is gorgeous for Hassie Harrison.