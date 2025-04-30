Egypt Sherrod's Scathing Take On Shady Article That Revealed A Juicy Detail About Her Marriage
However unintentionally, The New York Times managed to earn the ire of HGTV fans and "Married To Real Estate" star Egypt Sherrod with an April 2025 article that took a critical look at home renovation content. The article followed several home renovation social media influencers, including Sherrod and Mike Jackson, to figure out the reason for their content's popularity. However, the reality estate broker wasn't pleased with their portrayal in the article, which quoted her as saying, "We went to a couples therapist once, and she told us to break up."
In an Instagram video, Sherrod explained that the article failed to accurately represent all the hard work that went into their jobs and made it seem like a cakewalk. To further prove her point, she shared a clip of herself home renovating on a Sunday night and snarked that that was what a regular weekend night looked like, even when they weren't filming. In the caption, Sherrod admitted that she was super pumped about being featured in the New York Times but was ultimately left with a bad taste in her mouth after reading the content.
"I won't be a scapegoat. I won't be martyred," she wrote, adding, "For a publication like The New York Times to use my image to headline an article filled with distortions and mediocrity? That's not just irresponsible—it's unacceptable!" Additionally, Sherrod expressed her frustrations with the industry failing to acknowledge them as a Black family creating uplifting content for the small screen, detailing, "We're constantly overlooked—left out of the press, the covers, the licensing deals, the invites."
Egypt Sherrod had another major gripe with the NYT article
In Egypt Sherrod's April 2025 Instagram post criticizing the New York Times article, she pointed out that although her husband, Mike Jackson, was also present during the photo shoot, he was nowhere to be found in the article. "That's erasure. And it reinforces exactly the kind of division we work so hard to fight against," Sherrod wrote to voice her frustrations. Needless to say, Sherrod's followers rallied behind them and filled their comment section with words of support.
The interview was undoubtedly a tragic addition to HGTV's Sherrod and Jackson's lives, albeit a far less serious one than previous struggles. However, it came as no surprise that Sherrod chose to speak about the issue since she is also one of the many HGTV stars who has clapped back at online hate. Additionally, Sherrod and Jackson aren't afraid to get similarly personal on "Married To Real Estate," either. Speaking to Distractify in 2023, Jackson shared that they didn't want their show to be solely focused on their home renovation projects.
Instead, they wanted to create a genuine connection with audiences by offering an honest look at their lives. Similarly, the real estate broker stated, "I think what people really want is to be able to see themselves." Sherrod elaborated that a regular couple could likely easily relate to their struggles of trying to create some happy memories with their family while also dealing with the pressures of running a demanding business. Suffice it to say that the beloved HGTV couple aren't afraid to speak their truth – warts and all.