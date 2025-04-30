Egypt Sherrod's Scathing Take On Shady Article That Revealed A Juicy Detail About Her Marriage

However unintentionally, The New York Times managed to earn the ire of HGTV fans and "Married To Real Estate" star Egypt Sherrod with an April 2025 article that took a critical look at home renovation content. The article followed several home renovation social media influencers, including Sherrod and Mike Jackson, to figure out the reason for their content's popularity. However, the reality estate broker wasn't pleased with their portrayal in the article, which quoted her as saying, "We went to a couples therapist once, and she told us to break up."

In an Instagram video, Sherrod explained that the article failed to accurately represent all the hard work that went into their jobs and made it seem like a cakewalk. To further prove her point, she shared a clip of herself home renovating on a Sunday night and snarked that that was what a regular weekend night looked like, even when they weren't filming. In the caption, Sherrod admitted that she was super pumped about being featured in the New York Times but was ultimately left with a bad taste in her mouth after reading the content.

"I won't be a scapegoat. I won't be martyred," she wrote, adding, "For a publication like The New York Times to use my image to headline an article filled with distortions and mediocrity? That's not just irresponsible—it's unacceptable!" Additionally, Sherrod expressed her frustrations with the industry failing to acknowledge them as a Black family creating uplifting content for the small screen, detailing, "We're constantly overlooked—left out of the press, the covers, the licensing deals, the invites."