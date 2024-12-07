Tragic Details About HGTV Couple Egypt Sherrod And Mike Jackson

Real estate broker Egypt Sherrod and construction builder Mike Jackson aren't afraid to get personal on their HGTV reality show, "Married to Real Estate," and they've maintained a strong marriage all through their success. With the power couple's real estate success, beautiful family, and sprawling home, it may appear as though their life is perfect. However, Sherrod and Jackson have experienced some life tragedies throughout their relationship, some of which began before they wed.

On a 2023 episode of the mental health podcast, "Girl Stop Playing," Sherrod revealed that when she and Jackson first started dating, she almost lost him as she was "mentally fighting and sparring thinking I had to protect myself and assets." These futile thoughts reared their head due to "baggage" from past relationships Sherrod had. She explained, "things that we do in our current relationships are a reflection of the past that we've been through and we got to let that baggage go so we can be fully here in the present and enjoy and allow ourselves to be loved."

According to the real estate broker in an episode of "Black Love" (via XONecole), it was actually Jackson who caused Sherrod to understand that her thoughts were detrimental to their relationship: "It wasn't until he called me out on my mess and told me, 'You are taking it out on me — everything from every other guy that did you wrong and you're gonna run Mr. Right off.'" Sherrod took the comments to heart, did some self-work, and let go of all she needed to, to allow her relationship with Jackson to prosper. That isn't the only difficult challenge they've faced, though.

