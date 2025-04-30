CNN Personalities Who Didn't Hesitate To Put Karoline Leavitt In Her Place

Karoline Leavitt's role as the White House press secretary and woman responsible for answering the impossible questions about why President Donald Trump made yet another controversial remark or divisive political decision has proved challenging. She's had to come up with a lot of looping answers and ask for quite a bit of mental gymnastics from reporters — and when said reporters have failed to fall for tricks, she's often outright ignored them or had them barred from the White House.

Whether it's been trying (and failing) to spin Elon Musk's infighting with Trump staffers, taking random Trump-esque jabs at political opponents, or dodging questions about her own controversial moments that have tarnished her reputation, Leavitt's relationship with the mainstream press has been anything but amicable. While she's often played tough with journalists, there are quite a few who haven't given her the chance to walk all over them.

It seems CNN has been a particularly challenging opponent for Leavitt — even before Trump's election victory when she was simply his campaign spokesperson. The network's many respected journalists have been pushing back against the narratives being presented, and there have been more than a few CNN anchors who wasted no time when it came to correcting, fact-checking, and putting Leavitt in her place.