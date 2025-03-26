Karoline Leavitt And Kaitlan Collins' Heated Exchange Won't Help Either Of Their Reputations

The briefing room turned into a battle arena between White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and CNN's Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins. To add ammunition to the rumors of a brewing feud, Leavitt's most recent move was chastising and denying Collins a follow-up question during a press conference discussing the intelligence leak regarding air strikes in Yemen. In a clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Collins repeatedly asked for a follow up question and was repeatedly denied before Collins forcibly said, "I have a follow up on something you just said though Karoline," to which Leavitt just as firmly replied, "Kaitlan, I am not taking your follow up." Then, as if she was the school teacher and Collins was a student, Leavitt turned and said, "Phillip go ahead, I have called on you."

It was not the first time the two have squared off. In fact, it wasn't even the first time that Leavitt has denied Collins a follow up question. In a previous encounter, when National Security Adviser Mike Waltz was taking questions on the war between Russia and Ukraine, Collins attempted a follow up question with Waltz only for Leavitt to cut in and shut Collins down completely as she chose another journalist by saying multiple times, "Jordan, go ahead" (via Mediaite). But it was Leavitt's cutting remark when Collins asked her about the Associated Press getting kicked out of various White House press hotspots that really cemented their contentious reputations. Leavitt reminded Collins via her answer that, "Well first of all, let me just set the record straight. It is a privilege to cover this White House" (via YouTube). She might be curt, but we have to admit, Leavitt is the queen of petty interactions.

