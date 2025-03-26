Karoline Leavitt And Kaitlan Collins' Heated Exchange Won't Help Either Of Their Reputations
The briefing room turned into a battle arena between White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and CNN's Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins. To add ammunition to the rumors of a brewing feud, Leavitt's most recent move was chastising and denying Collins a follow-up question during a press conference discussing the intelligence leak regarding air strikes in Yemen. In a clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Collins repeatedly asked for a follow up question and was repeatedly denied before Collins forcibly said, "I have a follow up on something you just said though Karoline," to which Leavitt just as firmly replied, "Kaitlan, I am not taking your follow up." Then, as if she was the school teacher and Collins was a student, Leavitt turned and said, "Phillip go ahead, I have called on you."
It was not the first time the two have squared off. In fact, it wasn't even the first time that Leavitt has denied Collins a follow up question. In a previous encounter, when National Security Adviser Mike Waltz was taking questions on the war between Russia and Ukraine, Collins attempted a follow up question with Waltz only for Leavitt to cut in and shut Collins down completely as she chose another journalist by saying multiple times, "Jordan, go ahead" (via Mediaite). But it was Leavitt's cutting remark when Collins asked her about the Associated Press getting kicked out of various White House press hotspots that really cemented their contentious reputations. Leavitt reminded Collins via her answer that, "Well first of all, let me just set the record straight. It is a privilege to cover this White House" (via YouTube). She might be curt, but we have to admit, Leavitt is the queen of petty interactions.
Collins may share Leavitt's diva behavior
While Karoline Leavitt might be known for her cutting behavior from behind the podium, Kaitlan Collins has her own rumored diva reputation following her. In February 2025, the New York Post reported on a story from the online news outlet Status, which stated that executive producer Kristin Donnelly of "The Source With Kaitlan Collins" left the show and CNN as a whole. She said the reasoning was a "brutal" work schedule that was "taking a toll." Donnelly's departure was also reportedly sudden and unexpected. Because of that, and since part of her job was likely managing Collins' hectic schedule as she kept her anchor job at "The Source" while being the newly-made chief White House correspondent, was there friction with Donnelly and Collins?
There was also the fact that an insider for New York Post spoke about Collins' show in November 2024 and said, "Her viewership numbers are bad." The same source also mentioned rumors that the network wanted Collins to solely work the White House job. With CNN struggling in the ratings department, and with big names like Chris Wallace exiting the network after his show was canceled and Wolf Blitzer and Jake Tapper both being turned down for raises, it makes sense that Collins would do whatever it takes not to get fired. That could make for a turbulent work environment, especially if Collins was fighting to keep both jobs. But whatever is going on behind the scenes, we have to say that Collins and Leavitt going diva against diva makes for great television.