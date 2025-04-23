Prince Louis' Birthday Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing About Meghan Markle
Prince Louis, the youngest child of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, is officially 7 years old. In honor of his birthday, William and Kate's official account on X posted a photo and a video of their young son. Since royal watchers rarely see Louis in public with the family, the posts showing him looking all grown up are getting a lot of attention. The posts are also putting attention on Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, as netizens wonder if this will prompt her to try to steal the spotlight for her own kids.
📽️🎞️ Seven today! pic.twitter.com/n3lNIXesCR
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2025
Prince Harry Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, tend to keep their kids Archie and Lilibet out of the spotlight. Meghan has, however, been known to show off a glimpse of her own kids when her estranged in-laws post photos of their children. While this could be a coincidence, some royal fans believe it's a result of her feud with Kate and an attempt to steal the attention away from Kate and her kids. As the new photo of Louis makes the rounds online, one X-user questioned whether this would mean a photo of Meghan's kids would be posted soon, raking in over 3,000 likes in just a few hours. "New picture of Prince Louis on his 7th birthday," the X-user wrote, adding: "Commence countdown for the Duchess of Desperation to post on Instagram a random body part of Archie or Lilbet. Which part will it be? #MeghanMarkleIsCringe."
Harry and Meghan treat social media differently than William and Kate do
It's clear that the X-user who celebrated Prince Louis' birthday by declaring "Meghan Markle is cringe" wasn't the only one anticipating a photo of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to appear after Louis' photo started getting attention. Many folks in the comment section poked fun at the idea. "Markle will display her kids, a side profile, each with a full set of sparkling veneers, slightly blurred," one X-user joked. "A video, of course (one upmanship?)" another commenter suggested, guessing that Meghan would want to take her own post a step further than her sister-in-law.
Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday! 🎂
📸 Josh Shinner pic.twitter.com/0qvHq5M6gJ
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2025
Like they do most things, the Waleses and the Sussexes handle sharing photos of their kids very differently. Prince William and Kate Middleton are more by-the-book royals, often sharing overly-curated, posed photos of their kids for special occasions just like Louis' birthday posts. For Prince Harry and Meghan, on the other hand, preserving their kids' privacy while still being able to share snapshots of their family life with the world seems to be the goal. Just a month before Louis' birthday, Meghan shared a photo of her out in the yard with her kids, which was taken from behind to conceal their faces. Time will tell if she'll be sharing any photos of her kids in honor of Louis' birthday. We can hazard a guess, however, that she won't be reaching out to that side of the family for the big day.