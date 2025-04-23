Prince Louis' Birthday Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing About Meghan Markle

Prince Louis, the youngest child of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, is officially 7 years old. In honor of his birthday, William and Kate's official account on X posted a photo and a video of their young son. Since royal watchers rarely see Louis in public with the family, the posts showing him looking all grown up are getting a lot of attention. The posts are also putting attention on Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, as netizens wonder if this will prompt her to try to steal the spotlight for her own kids.

📽️🎞️ Seven today! pic.twitter.com/n3lNIXesCR — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2025

Prince Harry Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, tend to keep their kids Archie and Lilibet out of the spotlight. Meghan has, however, been known to show off a glimpse of her own kids when her estranged in-laws post photos of their children. While this could be a coincidence, some royal fans believe it's a result of her feud with Kate and an attempt to steal the attention away from Kate and her kids. As the new photo of Louis makes the rounds online, one X-user questioned whether this would mean a photo of Meghan's kids would be posted soon, raking in over 3,000 likes in just a few hours. "New picture of Prince Louis on his 7th birthday," the X-user wrote, adding: "Commence countdown for the Duchess of Desperation to post on Instagram a random body part of Archie or Lilbet. Which part will it be? #MeghanMarkleIsCringe."