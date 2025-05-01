Tragic Details About CNN Anchor Brianna Keilar

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar has been a staple of the cable news network for quite some time. These days, most viewers are likely to know Keilar as the co-host of "CNN News Central," or for her time anchoring shows like "CNN Right Now" or "New Day." However, her tenure with CNN actually dates all the way back to 2006, and her journalism career in general even further than that. Since that time, she's racked up some respectable accolades, including a National Press Foundation Everett McKinley Dirksen Award for her work covering the 2008 Wall Street bailout. But for all her success, Keilar's journey hasn't been without hardship.

It's no secret that many of CNN's on-screen personalities have faced their share of personal tragedy, from Pamela Brown, to Erin Burnett, to Jake Tapper. Keilar is no exception. She's spent years dealing with a painful medical disorder, lost her mother while in the middle of covering the 2016 election cycle, and has often lived in constant fear for her military husband's safety. That said, Keilar also seems to know as well as anyone that good often goes hand-in-hand with the bad. After all, her beautiful wedding took place the very same year as her mother's death. "2016 brought me my greatest personal loss when my mom died suddenly in May. So it was wonderful — and very emotional — to cap 2016 with the immeasurable gain of marrying this man," Keilar wrote of the experience on Instagram. While it was a beautiful moment, there have been plenty of tragic ones, too.